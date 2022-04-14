Minnesota’s unemployment rate falls to 2.5%

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

From Theo Keith at FOX9: Minnesota’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate reached an all-time best 2.5 percent in March, as the strong labor market continues to contrast with high inflation. March’s 2.5 percent mark matches January and February 1999 for the lowest jobless rate on record.

Strong southwest winds on Thursday prompted planes to use a different runway than they normally use at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, per Josh Skluzacek at KSTP.

St. Paul Public Works is trying to keep thieves from stealing the copper wiring from the city’s street lights, according to Mara H. Gottfried at the Pioneer Press.

Every week, Miguel Lopez and the six-member staff at Homi Restaurante Mexicano prepare 400 meals for the Minnesota Central Kitchen, a nonprofit that provides ethnic, vegetarian and Halal meals for immigrants living in the Twin Cities, from Vicki Adame at MPR News.

The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota is recommending that people take down their bird feeders until the avian flu numbers decrease, via Jim Williams at the Star Tribune.

Radio host, author and mother Sheletta Brundidge had encouraged the Minnesota Twins organization to provide a place within Target Field where attendees can take a break from the noises of the game. Brundidge and other families with special needs children and adults were able to tour the new brand suite-level Sensory Room last week, according to Charles Hallman at the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder.

The NBA fined Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley $30,000 on Thursday in reaction to the veteran’s “inappropriate statements during a media interview and on social media, including the egregious use of profanity” following Tuesday’s play-in victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, from Chris Hine at the Star Tribune.

Kiya Edwards at KARE writes about how Starbucks employees’ efforts to organize is reaching Minnesota. In related news, workers at Minneapolis-based Peace Coffee announced their intention to form a union. Jay Boller at Racket reports management at Peace Coffee refused to voluntarily accept the union.