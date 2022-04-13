Mothers speak out after 10-year-old, three other juveniles handcuffed by Maplewood police

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

WCCO-TV story says: “A Twin Cities mother is accusing Maplewood police of racism after they handcuffed her 16-year-old son, two 12-year-olds and a 10-year-old Monday night. A video posted to social media shows the moment that handcuffs were removed from the children. One of them, a young girl, is shown crying. The incident happened after a resident called police to report hearing three gunshots fired immediately after he saw four juveniles near his home. Officers found four kids near the scene and detained them. Police say it was about 40 minutes until they determined they weren’t the same four seen by the 911 caller.”

FOX 9’s Jeff Wald reports: “For just the second time since a 2004 run to the Western Conference Finals, the Minnesota Timberwolves are headed to the NBA Playoffs. In front of a capacity crowd at Target Center Tuesday night, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell took over in the second half as Karl-Anthony Towns sat on the bench after fouling out with 7 minutes, 34 seconds to play. Edwards finished with 30 points, and Russell added 29 as the Timberwolves beat the L.A. Clippers 109-104 to earn the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference. They’ll face the Memphis Grizzlies in a best-of-seven series, starting Saturday.”

FOX 9 also reports: “A woman had to be escorted off the floor at Target Center during the Minnesota Timberwolves’ play-in game Tuesday night after apparently trying to glue herself to the baseline under a basket.”

Ryan Faircloth writes in the Star Tribune: “Minnesota could face a dire health care worker shortage in the near future if the state does not do more to recruit and retain workers, according to a Health Department report released Tuesday. The report based on surveys of state health care workers found burnout could lead to “alarming” workforce losses, particularly in rural Minnesota. About one in five rural health providers said they plan to leave their profession in the next five years, with the largest projected losses to be among physicians. One in three rural physicians said they planned to leave the profession.”

WCCO-TV’s David Schuman reports: “Strong winds blew over multiple semis on Interstate 35 south of Faribault early Tuesday afternoon. At roughly 2 p.m., MnDOT video showed several semis overturned on the interstate. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, nine semis in total were tipped over due to strong winds, but no injuries have been reported.… There is storm damage on virtually every block of Faribault’s south side. Uprooted trees, tipped power poles, shingles ripped off roofs. Neighbors were stunned by the intensity of Tuesday afternoon’s brief storm.”

Josh Verges writes in the Pioneer Press: “For the first time in over two years, face masks soon will be optional in St. Paul Public Schools. The school board voted 6-1 on Tuesday to repeal its mask mandate starting Monday and as long as the risk of in-school coronavirus spread is low. Superintendent Joe Gothard last month recommended the board drop the mask mandate, which applies to students, staff and visitors, in light of a major drop in coronavirus cases and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, the board last month voted 3-2, with two members absent, to keep the mandate in place.”

Also in the Pioneer Press, Frederick Melo writes: “In a letter to the chief executive officer of Fairview Health Services, St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell and Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher object to Fairview’s planned closure of adult inpatient mental health beds at St. Joseph’s Hospital in downtown St. Paul. The letter, issued Tuesday to Fairview CEO James Hereford hours before a Minnesota Department of Health hearing on the proposal, also was signed by Trista MatasCastillo, chair of the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners, and Ramsey County Attorney John Choi. The four said they had ‘serious and timely concerns’ with the closure or relocation of the 40 mental health beds from St. Joe’s this summer.”

MPR’s Tim Nelson reports, “The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has declined to press charges against Austin Police Officer Zachary Gast for the shooting death of Kokou Fiafonou after reviewing the case on behalf of Mower County prosecutors. … The incident started Dec. 22, when police say they encountered Fiafonou walking along a downtown street allegedly yelling threats. An officer reported offering to take Fiafonou to a hospital, but police say he declined and went into a nearby residence, and then came out carrying knives and a hammer. Austin police initially sent a large force of officers to attempt to take Fiafonou into custody. But they later withdrew, with two officers remaining to observe Fiafonou. Police say the following day Fiafonou walked into a nearby convenience store carrying a large knife, then charged at a police officer.”

In the Star Tribune, Brooks Johnson reports, “Inflation in the Twin Cities metro hit another record high last month as fuel and food prices continued to surge. The consumer price index for the 16-county region jumped 8.2% in the past year, according to federal data released Tuesday. That’s just below the 8.5% national inflation rate reported on the same day by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Prices are expected to continue rising on a range of goods, but some economists believe the rate of inflation is expected to fall in the months ahead as year-over-year comparisons become less dramatic.”

An AP story says, “The South Dakota House on Tuesday impeached state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg over a 2020 fatal crash in which he initially told authorities he thought he had struck a deer or another large animal. Ravnsborg will at least temporarily be removed from office pending the historic Senate trial, where it takes a two-thirds majority to convict on impeachment charges.”

