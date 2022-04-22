MPR announces McGuinn’s departure following Lucia’s farewell program

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Chris Riemenschneider at the Star Tribune reports minutes after Mary Lucia presented her last Current show, MPR President Duchesne Drew announced Current program director Jim McGuinn “is no longer with Minnesota Public Radio.” Lucia had voiced criticism of her bosses near the end of her broadcast, saying: “I’ve never looked for outside affirmation about what I do. … But these last couple days hearing from you I know I’ve made a difference. It doesn’t matter if the company or management doesn’t feel the same way.”

A Florida man pleaded guilty Tuesday in a U.S. District Court to threatening Rep. Ilhan Omar. David Hannon, 67, faced one count of threatening a federal official. William Bornhoft at Patch reports the subject line of Hannon’s email, in which he threatened to shoot Omar in the head, was “[You’re] dead, you radical Muslim.”

Video: T.J. Holmes of GM3 interviews Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey about the city’s new no-knock warrant policy.

Cheryl Teh at Business Insider kicks the tires on MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s Frank Social social media platform. Teh noted the site reminded her mostly of Facebook circa 2012.

Sheila Mulrooney Eldred at Sahan Journal reports on a new Mayo Clinic study that showed immigrants living in southeast Minnesota lost weight when being guided by someone from their respective ethnic groups. Mayo Clinic researchers are currently recruiting participants for a new 450-person trial.

Irony alert: New research from the University of Minnesota and the University of Toronto found that highway death toll message boards not only cause more crashes but the higher the number in the message, the more crashes it causes, via KSTP.

Nick Longworth at FOX9 reports that Carbon Origins’ take-out delivery robots named “Skippy” will be rolling into Northeast Minneapolis next month.

Sen. Paul Gazelka has announced his gubernatorial running mate will be former Woodbury Mayor Mary Giuliani Stephens, via YouTube.