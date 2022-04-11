New Prince mural coming to downtown Minneapolis

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

An AP story says, “A downtown Minneapolis mural honoring pop superstar Prince will be unveiled in June. Officials with the Crown Our Prince project say the painting is scheduled to begin on May 16 on a parking ramp near near First Avenue and 8th Street. The artwork will be carried out by 33-year-old Hiero Veiga, a Black Florida street painter known for the rendering on the exterior wall of Miami’s Museum of Graffiti. Organizers say the $500,000 Minneapolis project has been in the works for seven years. A block party is scheduled for June 2 to celebrate its completion.”

KARE-11’s Heidi Wigdahl reports: “Monday, April 11 marks one year since the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by then-Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter. ‘I can’t believe it’s already been a year,’ said Katie Wright, Daunte’s mother. … To mark one year, there will be a BBQ and candlelight vigil at the Daunte Wright Memorial on the corner of 63rd Avenue North and Kathrene Drive in Brooklyn Center on Monday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Katie said they are calling it Daunte’s ‘Angelversary,’ adding, ‘He wouldn’t want us to sit around and cry. He would definitely want us to celebrate.’”

Says Matt Sepic at MPR, “Roseville police officer Ryan Duxbury, who suffered a gunshot wound to his face during a shootout with a suspect earlier in the week, was released from the hospital Saturday afternoon, the Roseville Police Department confirmed. He had surgery Friday afternoon to have a bullet removed from his neck. Authorities say Jesse Werling, 53, fired about 100 rounds at homes near Lake Owasso on Tuesday evening and also fired on responding officers before being fatally shot by police.”

WCCO-TV reports: “Authorities are asking for the public’s help to track down a man involved in a shooting Sunday in northwestern Minnesota. It happened at about 2:13 p.m. in Pelican Rapids, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office. The 36-year-old suspect was seen fleeing the scene in a black 2011 Toyota Tundra with Minnesota license places 1092CD. The four-door pickup truck is said to have a ‘wrap-around brush guard’ on its front.”

Also from WCCO-TV: “The former chief of the Alexandria Police Department was arrested Friday for allegedly swindling the west-central Minnesota city for years, using a government-issued credit card for all manner of personal purchases, from computer equipment to gasoline, and covering it up by means of his position of authority. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Richard Wyffels, 57, was arrested Friday at his home in Alexandria and booked into the Douglas County Jail on a charge of theft by swindle. He is expected to make his initial court appearance in the coming days.”

This from Joe Nelson at Bring Me The News, “An impressive storm system remains on track to deliver Mother Nature’s full gamut to Minnesota Tuesday through Friday this week. Strong to severe storms will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday in the region – a tornado outbreak is expected all the way from Iowa to Texas – and the cold side of the storm system will deliver a nasty blizzard to North Dakota and perhaps northern Minnesota.”

Says Briana Bierschbach for the Star Tribune: “23,000 job openings exist in long-term care in the state — roughly a fifth of the industry’s workforce — a situation that has caused some facilities to limit admissions, while others are closing down. Minnesota legislators are now proposing sweeping remedies to fix the problem, including a Senate Republican package rolled out last week to spend $1 billion on pay raises for long-term care workers, personal care assistants, group home employees and services for people with disabilities.”

KSTP-TV’s Jay Kolls reports: “The North Side of Minneapolis hasn’t seen a housing and commercial development quite like Satori Village in more than a decade, according to developer Tim Baylor. Baylor told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS he will break ground on the $68 million apartment and retail complex next month at the corner of West Broadway and Bryant Avenue North, with the first phase consisting of more than 100 market-price apartments.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Kent Youngblood writes: “As far as the Lynx are concerned, most of the drama surrounding the 2022 WNBA draft is over before the draft began. Executing a trade Cheryl Reeve had suggested was a possibility late last week, the Lynx traded their top two picks — Nos. 8 and 13 overall — to Las Vegas for the Aces’ first- and second-round picks in 2023.”