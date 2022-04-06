No charges against officer who shot Amir Locke

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The police officer who shot and killed Amir Locke during a no-knock raid in an apartment in downtown Minneapolis earlier this year will not be charged, reported MPR.

The City of Anoka is attempting to establish a “social district” in its downtown that would allow people to walk outside while drinking alcohol, but needs approval from the Legislature, reported Tim Harlow in the Star Tribune.

The CEO of Mounds View-based Midwest Medical Services was charged with tax evasion, “allegedly owing the IRS more than $6 million,” reported Joe Nelson in Bring Me The News.

An anonymous donor from the Twin Cities gave $1 million to the Animal Humane Society, reported Bill Strande for KARE11.

The Twins home opener was postponed by one day, reported the Star Tribune.

Racket’s Jay Boller has a fascinating interview with Adam Bahner, aka Tay Zonday, the writer and performer of “Chocolate Rain,” which was a viral YouTube hit 15 years ago.