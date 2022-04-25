NOAA predicts a warm and dry summer for Minnesota

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Joe Nelson from Bring Me the News reviews the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s outlook for the summer of 2022. The outlook calls for a 40-50% chance of above normal temperatures in June, July and August through most of Minnesota, with a 30-40% chance across northern parts of the state.

Thieves got away with $6,000 worth of power tools from the Ace Hardware in south Minneapolis over the weekend, reports Babs Santos at FOX9.

Abdihakim A. Essa pleaded guilty in Hennepin County District Court to four of 13 counts of intentionally making or signing a false certificate in the submission of the absentee ballots during a few weeks’ time in the summer before the Nov. 6, 2018, general election, Paul Walsh at the Star Tribune reports.

James MacPherson at the Associated Press reports Ray Holmberg, North Dakota’s longest-serving state senator, announced that he would resign following a report that he had traded scores of text messages with a man jailed on child pornography charges.

Per WCCO, St. Cloud police officers responded at early Saturday morning to the Yellow Cab company on the report of a person pinned under a vehicle with tools “consistent with the illegal removal of catalytic converters.”

From KARE-11: Lizzo is embarking on a major arena tour that includes a stop at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center Oct. 11.

After 42 years, and around 10,000 cartoons, Pulitzer Prize-winning newspaper cartoonist Steve Sack is retiring from the Star Tribune.