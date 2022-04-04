One dead, five injured in four separate Minneapolis shootings

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Associated Press reports: “Minneapolis police on Sunday were investigating multiple shootings overnight that left one man dead and five people injured in four separate incidents. Police say two people are in custody. The first shooting was reported at 9:30 p.m. Saturday when a man suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds. About 30 minutes later, police responded to reports of gunfire and found a 27-year-old man who was seriously injured from gunshot wounds. … The third incident involved a fight outside a business shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday. …The fourth shooting was reported about 2:20 a.m., when officers discovered a woman with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.”

In the Star Tribune, Andy Mannix writes: “Calling it part of an ideological evolution, leaders at Hennepin Healthcare say the system will end its contract for medical instruction with Minneapolis police and prohibit its doctors from moonlighting as law enforcement agents. Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr. Daniel Hoody announced the latter policy in an internal newsletter to staff on March 14, explaining the dual professions of some doctors with police agencies is harming patient trust.”

The Pioneer Press reports: “Washington County Attorney Pete Orput has died at age 66. Orput died Sunday at his home in Stillwater surrounded by family, according to a news release issued by his office. It did not specify a cause of death.First elected county attorney in 2010, Orput announced in January he would not seek another term after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease a year and a half earlier.”

Dan Kraker reports for MPR: “Several apartments were severely damaged in a major fire in the west metro community of New Hope this morning. One resident was injured. The West Metro Fire-Rescue Department responded to what was initially an appliance fire in a ground-floor apartment in the 5600 block of Boone Avenue North. But Fire Chief Sarah Larson said the fire quickly spread to the second and third stories. Larson says six apartments were severely impacted, with around 20 sustaining some level of damage.”

Kristi Belcamino writes in the Pioneer Press: “Police are investigating threats of violence at North High School in North St. Paul after rumors circulated last week. On March 30, North St. Paul officers were told about threats of violence that students and families at North High school had heard. … The next day, Thursday, March 31, police received more reports of potential violence, this time specifying North High School. Police are working with high school staff to ‘assure that the upmost safety of all students is maintained and achieved moving forward,’ the press release Sunday said.

KSTP-TV’s Kyle Brown reports; “The Hennepin County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution in November requiring all county employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and Monday is the current compliance deadline before disciplinary action is taken, according to the county. … The county says just over 100 employees have yet to comply with the policy, which also states employees need to provide notice to human resources of the compliance by Thursday, April 8.”

Frederick Melo writes in the Pioneer Press: “The St. Paul Public Library system has continued to receive positive overall reviews from patrons in a recent customer service audit …. Behind the scenes, however, staff say the waters have been anything but smooth. In the past two years, the St. Paul libraries have lost nearly one-fourth of their workforce — at least 55 of some 235 full-time and part-time employees — to retirements and departures. … For Gerlach and other employees, concerns about public safety was a common theme, though that wasn’t the only one.”

A Reuters story by Arriana McLymore says, “Target Corp. is preparing to let shoppers use food stamps to pay for online orders, following in the footsteps of Walmart Inc. and Amazon.com, in a move that could help the Minneapolis-based retailer gain market share among lower-income shoppers. Roughly 21.7 million U.S. households use food stamps, which are mostly restricted payments to cold food items, non-alcoholic beverages and seeds and plants. Target disclosed to Reuters last week that it will begin to accept payment online with food stamps, tentatively starting later this month, through a service offered by Shipt, its delivery arm.”

WCCO-TV’s Jeff Wagner reports: “Deep in the WCCO film archives are hundreds, if not thousands of opportunities to travel back in time. And on one reel a treasure lay hidden, untouched, for 52 years. … When WCCO Production Manager Matt Liddy learned 13 minutes of video had been restored from film in 1970, he decided to give it a look. … His curiosity turned into a discovery when he saw a reporter interviewing kids as teachers picketed in the background next to school. And there was one young boy in particular who answered a question that left Liddy speechless. ‘I immediately just went out to the newsroom and started showing people and saying, ‘I’m not gonna tell you who I think this is, but who do you think this is?’ And every single person [said] ‘Prince,’” Liddy said.”

