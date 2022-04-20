Rep. Ilhan Omar meets with Pakistan’s new coalition government

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Munir Ahmed at the Associated Press reports Rep. Ilhan Omar met Wednesday with Pakistani leaders in the first visit by a member of Congress since a new coalition government came into power in Islamabad last week after the ouster of former premier Imran Khan. According to a government statement, Omar met with President Arif Alvi at his office.

Via KARE-11: Students attending Mahtomedi middle and high school will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to what the district called a “threatening safety message.” The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they’re investigating a threatening social media post related to the decision to forgo in-person learning.

Non-profit Serving Those Serving has partnered with Southside Harm Reduction Services to deliver Naloxone kits to fifty Twin Cities bars and restaurants, after the orgs noticed more overdoses at bars, according to Courtney Godfrey at FOX9.

From WCCO: The St. Paul Board of Education approved Juneteenth as a district holiday Tuesday night. The move means district employees will receive a paid vacation day on June 19, or the preceding Friday or following Monday if the day falls on a weekend.

After more than 31 years as the director of the American Swedish Institute, Bruce Karstadt announced that he will retire early next year. More from Alicia Eler at the Star Tribune.

From Richard Reeve at KSTP: Interact, a St. Paul studio and gallery for artists with disabilities, is showcasing the work of painter Janice Essick, including works in response to the murder of George Floyd.

Pretty high: North Branch police say a “420th St” street sign has been stolen so much that it’s now been placed 20 feet up on a pole, according to WCCO.