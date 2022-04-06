Shooting in Roseville: police officer injured, suspect dead

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

KARE-TV reports: “Roseville police say a 53-year-old suspect is dead and an officer seriously injured after being shot Tuesday night in the northeast corner of the city near Lake Owasso. …Police say the incident occurred after officers responded to reports of several shots fired from a residence on the 2900 block of West Owasso Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. Adams said at one point, a suspect started firing additional rounds toward officers. Police later confirmed one of the officers was struck by gunfire. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries according to police.”

Andy Mannix and Liz Navratil report in the Star Tribune: “Minneapolis police can no longer apply for or execute unannounced search warrants, even when assisting other law enforcement agencies, according to a special order released by Mayor Jacob Frey on Tuesday. … The new policy, which goes into effect Friday, specifies that destruction or removal of narcotics does not qualify as exigent circumstances.”

Says Paul Blume at FOX 9, “The drunk driver involved in the deadly wreck that killed two young men in Orono, Minn. last July has taken a plea deal that is expected to give him a sentence of more than seven years in prison. In a court hearing Tuesday afternoon, James Blue, 51, pled guilty to two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in the crash that killed Sam Schuneman and Mack Motzko, the son of Minnesota Gophers hockey coach Bob Motzko.”

Frederick Melo writes in the Pioneer Press: “When staff locked the doors of St. Paul’s George Latimer Central Library on Sunday evening, an unwelcome visitor remained inside. Over the course of the night, he or she rummaged through desks and drawers on multiple floors, helped themselves to candy in the youth services area and made enough of a mess that maintenance staff arriving the next morning called the police. … The memo does not confirm whether the intruder — who was caught on security camera — was identified. But it does indicate ‘the patron was inside the building at closing time yesterday’ and will be banned from all St. Paul library locations.”

Also in the Pioneer Press, Josh Verges writes: “For the second time this school year, a student was seen last week with a gun inside Harding High School. Officers were called to the school around 10:50 a.m. Friday for a reported robbery, according to Sgt. Natalie Davis, a St. Paul police spokeswoman. She said school staff told officers one student used a BB gun to rob another student inside a boys bathroom. Nothing of value was taken, she said. Police are investigating but haven’t made any arrests.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Jessie Van Berkel writes, “Tens of thousands of Minnesotans who spend a large portion of their income on health insurance — or haven’t been able to afford coverage at all — will qualify for federal help next year, following a long-awaited change to the Affordable Care Act. Estimates are that across the country more than 5 million people are caught in the ACA’s so-called ‘family glitch,’ which President Joe Biden announced Tuesday his administration will fix.”

The Pioneer Press also reports: “A self-described member of the anti-government ‘Boogaloo Bois’ extremist group was sentenced Tuesday to 52 months in prison for firing an assault rifle into a Minneapolis police station during the unrest that followed George Floyd’s murder in May 2020. Ivan Hunter, 24, of Boerne, Texas, pleaded guilty in September to one count of participating in a riot, admitting that he traveled from San Antonio to Minneapolis to meet up with other Boogaloo Bois members on May 28, according to a criminal complaint against him filed in U.S. District court.”

At MPR, Dan Gunderson says, “Despite drought conditions that affected much of Minnesota last year, farm profitability improved for the second year in a row, after seven years of economic struggles. … All farm types in Minnesota saw positive net farm income for the second year in a row.”

Samantha Fischer reports for KARE 11: “Twins fans coming into Minneapolis from the city’s northern suburbs will have to plan a new route to and from Target Field this season, as Metro Transit confirmed its Northstar line will no longer operate specifically for games. Metro Transit’s Laura Baenen told KARE 11 that declining ridership and additional costs contributed to the decision, saying Anoka County — the commuter rail’s largest funding partner — is withdrawing its financing. ”

This from Joe Nelson at Bring Me TheNews, “The new food vendors and dishes available at Target Field this summer have been announced and they feature a Lake Elmo-based ‘pie’ shop, street tacos from a popular Roseville restaurant, and an award-winning Twin Cities family business that specializes in nuts.”

