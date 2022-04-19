St. Paulite sentenced for threatening Speaker Nancy Pelosi after Capitol attack

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

A federal judge has sentenced Jason R. Karimi, 33, a marijuana industry activist from St. Paul, for threatening to inflict “pain in every way” on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shortly after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Karimi was sentenced to one year and one day in prison, according to Paul Walsh at the Star Tribune.

From Reg Chapman at WCCO: A Twin Cities mother says she wants answers after her son’s teacher cut his hair without her permission.

Two Becker school board members resigned last month following a presentation by the Child Protection League, a group deemed by many to be anti-LGBTQ. One board member, Cindy Graham, said that she resigned after seeing the lack of respect from students at the presentation. During the presentation, Julie Quist, board chair for the League, spoke mostly about what she called the “worrisome” increase in the number of transgender youth in the last decade and cited possible reasons, including autism, per Jenny Berg at the Star Tribune.

Planned burns that will take place in the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge over the next month. Small, controlled fires are the best defense against uncontrolled wildfires, reports Dana Thiede at KARE-11.

An Andover man’s working payphone in his front yard, a “bucket list kind of thing,” came in handy when a lost child used it to call 911 for help, reports Babs Santos at FOX9.

Via Adam Uren at Bring Me the News: longtime Minnesota sports reporter Kevin Seifert has been named ESPN’s new Vikings reporter.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating Lucky Charms cereal after the agency received more than 100 complaints linked to the brand. People have posted complaints online, describing symptoms of nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting after eating the General Mills cereal, reports William Bornhoft at Patch.