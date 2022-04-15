Walz campaign raises over $1 million so far in 2022

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Fundraising numbers for the first quarter of 2022 came out Friday. Gov. Tim Walz has raised more than $1 million so far in 2022, dramatically outpacing the crowded Republican field of candidates hoping to unseat him in November. Former state Sen. Scott Jensen has raised about $256,000 so far this year and had about $774,000 in cash on hand at the end of March, via Briana Bierschbach and Emma Nelson at the Star Tribune.

Christine Schuster at Bring Me the News reviews a Minnesota Department of Health study showing most Minnesota mothers work during their pregnancy and take unpaid leave after childbirth.

Help wanted: Minnesota Department of Corrections tattoo supervisor, via KARE.

The State Patrol’s request for a $13.9 million, twin-engine helicopter to replace an aging aircraft is splitting the Minnesota Legislature along party lines, from Theo Keith at FOX9.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources gets more than 100,000 questions annually regarding fishing openers, roadkill, ice safety and more. Dan Kraker at MPR News talks to the team dubbed “the Google of the DNR.”

The University of Minnesota held campus elections and passed two referendums: Fight for $15 and Civilian Police Accountability Council. Details via Madison Roth at the Minnesota Daily.

From WCCO: St. Paul native and Olympic champ Sunisa Lee helped send Auburn to the NCAA women’s team finals for just the second time since 1993 as the Tigers finished second to Florida in the second semifinal to qualify for Saturday’s final four.

Jay Boller at Racket interviews Marissa Schuh, who teaches about integrated pest management at the University of Minnesota, regarding the plague-level number of box elder bugs invading Minnesota homes this spring. Box elder populations tend to spike every five to seven years, especially after dry summers.

A reminder that Lizzo will be the host and musical guest on this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live.”

Gita Sitaramiah at the Star Tribune remembers salon owner and hairdresser Jon Charles Pfau, who died of natural causes after a series of health challenges. He was 57.