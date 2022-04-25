Walz declares emergency in response to flooding in northern Minnesota

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Samuel King and Jon Collins report for MPR: “Gov. Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency Sunday in response to flooding in northwestern Minnesota. The declaration authorizes the Minnesota National Guard to assist in supporting emergency flood operations, including with personnel and equipment. … Flood warnings were in effect for several counties in northern Minnesota, as the combination of continued rainfall and snowmelt is causing waters to rise. Officials in Crookston declared a state of emergency Saturday afternoon in anticipation of the major flooding forecast along the Red Lake River.”

A WCCO-TV story says, “Police are investigating two homicides that happened about two hours apart in Minneapolis’s Uptown neighborhood between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Minneapolis Police said the first homicide occurred just before midnight. After reports of gunfire in the area of Hennepin and Lagoon avenues, responding officers found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound near Girard and Lagoon avenues. Officers and other first responders tried to save him, but he died at the scene.”

Says Kirsti Marohn for MPR, “Minnesotans have this week to weigh in on a draft plan outlining the state’s vision to address climate change and its impacts. The Climate Action Framework lays out expansive goals and actions in a broad range of areas, from transportation to clean energy to agriculture. The plan stems from an executive order signed by Gov. Tim Walz in 2019, creating a climate change subcabinet, and directing state agencies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and prepare for the impacts of a warming planet.”

Hunter Woodall writes for the Star Tribune: “Local Republican delegates in southern Minnesota failed to endorse anyone from a crowded field of congressional hopefuls over the weekend. Multiple candidates are vying to replace the late GOP U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn in Congress, with a May 24 special primary and an Aug. 9 election contest approaching to fill the final months of Hagedorn’s current term. But the endorsement that was debated for hours during the First Congressional District Republican convention wouldn’t have applied to that race. Instead, the endorsement was focused on the regular midterm election for the seat that will decide who represents the redrawn district for a full two-year term starting next year.”

KARE 11’s Dian Sandberg reports: “A man is in police custody after a standoff in Eagan on Sunday night. According to Sergeant Moseng with Eagan Police, officers were called to the 3500 block of Blue Jay Way just after 8:00 p.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired. Police were able to locate the source of the shots, and made contact with a man who then refused to leave his home. A standoff ensued at the home near the area of Blue Jay Way and Duckwood Drive. Sgt. Moseng told KARE 11 that Eagan SWAT was able to take the suspect into custody around 11:30 p.m. Officials also say that no one was injured during this incident.”

Susan Du writes in the Star Tribune: “Nearly two years since the murder of George Floyd turned 38th Street and Chicago Avenue into a semi-autonomous protest zone, the city of Minneapolis has started to figure out what’s next for the complicated intersection of culture, business and historic trauma. … On Saturday afternoon at Phelps Recreation Center, staff from the Public Works Department joined elected officials for the first of two town hall meetings this month to discuss reconstructing 38th and Chicago.”

FOX 9’s Samantha HoangLong reports: “A security guard’s quick reaction stopped an animal rights protester dressed as a referee running onto the court at the Minnesota Timberwolves playoff game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Minneapolis Saturday night. …The animal rights activist group has been protesting a mass killing of chickens at Rembrandt Enterprises, a factory egg farm in Iowa owned by Taylor. The chickens died as a result of bird flu.”

The AP reports: “A spring blizzard knocked out power to thousands of people and forced the closure of roads across western North Dakota and northwest South Dakota. … Nearly 15,000 utility customers in North Dakota and another 2,500 in South Dakota lacked power Sunday afternoon …. That is down from Sunday morning when more than 17,000 didn’t have electricity in North Dakota.”