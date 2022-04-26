Xcel to replace Sherco coal plant with 460-megawatt solar project in Becker

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Kirsti Marohn at MPR News reports that Xcel Energy, besides closing the Sherco 3 coal plant by 2030, is planning to replace a portion of that electricity with a 460-megawatt solar project that would cover about 3,200 acres just outside of Becker.

Video: In other solar news, Krystal Frasier at KSTP is covering Attorney General Keith Ellison’s announcement of actions his office is taking against solar panel companies who he claims scammed and deceived Minnesotans.

Dropping mask sales, supply chain constraints, raw material costs and legal expenses have led 3M to report a 20% profit loss in the first quarter of this year, according to Brooks Johnson at the Star Tribune.

Andy Mannix at the Star Tribune writes that Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill has ruled that Minnesota law does not permit audio and visual broadcasting of the trial of three ex-Minneapolis police officers in the death of George Floyd, saying a decline in COVID-19 cases has eased safety restrictions and allows greater in-person access to the courts.

In related news via WCCO, Judge Tamara Garcia has set a trial date of Sept. 19 for former Minneapolis police officer Brian Cummings charged in connection to the high-speed collision that killed Leneal Frazier last year.

It’s going to be windsurfers versus skateboarders this summer over the use of Bde Maka Ska’s North Beach parking lot, according to Susan Du at the Star Tribune.

Adam Uren at Bring Me the News reports that drivers began suffering vehicle problems after filling up at the Holiday Station at 13th Avenue East in Hibbing. A statement from Holiday parent company Couche-Tard noted the problem was water contaminating the gasoline.

Peter Diamond at Mpls-St. Paul Magazine reports that the United States Postal Service has released a new collection of stamps in honor of Ojibwe artist George Morrison.