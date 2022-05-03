3M to pay $2.8 million fine for hazardous waste violations at Cottage Grove facility

From KSTP: State officials announced the findings of an investigation into 3M’s Cottage Grove facility and said the company is being fined $2.8 million. According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, 3M inaccurately identified hazardous waste that it incinerated as non-hazardous waste in 1996, 2006, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2021. Additionally, the company failed to have a certified third-party verify the incinerator lab’s analysis, as required by its permit, between 2015 and 2020.

Neal Justin at the Star Tribune has a story on an upcoming “Frontline” episode examining Minneapolis law enforcement in the wake of George Floyd‘s murder, how much has changed — and how much hasn’t. The PBS series partnered with the Star Tribune, tagging along with several of the paper’s journalists over a two-year period.

Elizabeth Shockman at MPR News conducted a series of interviews with students of color at the University of Northwestern, a private Christian university in Roseville, about the recurring instances of bigotry on campus: “[Ruti Doto] recalled hearing a professor denounce a Black student-led gospel music group as ‘not Christ-like’ and ‘not real worship.’ Another teacher, she said, called her requests for racial justice on campus ‘diabolical.’ A few times, she said, she heard fellow students say they believed Michael Brown — a Black man killed in 2014 by a police officer in Ferguson, Mo. — deserved to die.”

Gabriel Lee Young-Duncan, 27, has pleaded guilty to federal charges for his role in straw purchasing guns, including the gun used in the mass shooting at St. Paul’s Seventh Street Truck Park Bar last October, via WCCO.

Dana Thiede at KARE-11 reports Hennepin County Sheriff’s Lt. Kellace McDaniel will lead the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

Also from WCCO: Because of the risk of spreading bird flu, the state has extended the ban on poultry events until July 1. The ban includes all poultry swaps, fairs, exhibitions and other events where live poultry are brought together.

Bring Me the News has video of a plane with a blown tire making an emergency landing at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

From Richard Chin at the Star Tribune: Olympic medalist Jessie Diggins will be marrying her longtime boyfriend Wade Poplawski on Sunday, on a private farm in the Twin Cities area.