Biden expected to issue policing order as Minneapolis marks two-year anniversary of George Floyd murder

In the New York Times, Zolan Kanoo-Youngs and Charlie Savage report, “President Joe Biden on Wednesday is expected to issue an executive order aimed at reforming federal policing on the two-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd, who died after being handcuffed and pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer, people familiar with the matter said. The order will direct all federal agencies to revise their use-of-force policies, create a national registry of officers fired for misconduct, use grants to encourage state and local police to tighten restrictions on chokeholds and no-knock warrants, and restrict the transfer of most military equipment to law enforcement agencies, the people said.”

Also in the Times, Shaila Dewan and Tim Arango write: “Minneapolis is the most scrutinized city to try to rein in policing after Mr. Floyd’s death, but far from the only one. States have passed laws that require de-escalation training, body-worn cameras or early warning systems to identify problem officers. At least six states and four cities have limited the use of no-knock warrants. Dozens of police departments have adopted limits on chokeholds and neck restraints — dangerous subdual tactics that have resulted in fatalities. But police unions and some law enforcement leaders have resisted changes that they say would weaken their ability to retain officers and fight crime. Rising violence across the country has increased their leverage.”

This from FOX 9: “Heartbreaking reaction is pouring in after the devastating shooting at a Texas elementary school that left at least 18 children and two adults dead. In a tweet, Gov. Tim Walz says he’s horrified by the reports of the shooting. ‘I am watching the news coming out of Texas in horror,’ he writes. ‘This cannot continue. Minnesota grieves with the parents and families of every child who was shot and killed in Uvalde today’. … U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips continued a decidedly political tone in response to broad gun ownership, saying, ‘I’m a gun owner. Do not tell me our Founders conceived of this carnage when they wrote the Constitution. Do not tell me they would have tolerated this madness. Do not tell me that teachers must be armed. And do not tell me your AR15 is worth more than another 14 children’s lives.’”

Mike Hughlett writes for the Star Tribune: “Minnesota natural gas utilities acted ‘prudently’ during a historic February 2021 storm, so they should be allowed to fully pass on $660 million in extra gas costs to their customers, according to two administrative law judges. The judges’ conclusions, released Tuesday, rejected contentions from two state agencies that because of utility mismanagement during the storm, ratepayers should not be charged the entire $660 million tab.”

WCCO-TV’s Kirsten Mitchell reports: “Construction is underway to build a new pavilion at Lake Bde Maka Ska three years after the former pavilion burned down. …Once complete there will be two buildings, connected by a roof, featuring all gender accessible restrooms year-round, performance space and outdoor seating. … The biggest inconvenience during construction will be the closure of the boat launch from June 6 until mid-September. The Minneapolis Sailing Center and Wheel Fun Rentals will still operate in the same location. Those with trailered boats will not have access during the summer.”

Article continues after advertisement

The AP reports: “Gov. Tim Walz has named Nancy Daubenberger as his new transportation commissioner, a post she had filled on an interim basis since the departure of former Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher. Daubenberger has worked for the Minnesota Department of Transportation for over 22 years, in engineering and management positions.”

Nick Ferraro writes in the Pioneer Press: “Former South St. Paul boys basketball coach Matthew McCollister died by suicide on Monday, two days before he was to be sentenced for fraud in federal court. McCollister, 40, leaves behind his wife and three young children He pleaded guilty in January for his role in a scheme to defraud car insurance companies with false medical claims while working as a personal injury attorney.”

At Bring Me The News Christine Schuster says, “A layout plan for the long-awaited reconstruction of Hennepin Avenue South in Minneapolis received approval from a city committee on Thursday, but much focus remains on whether or not the future corridor’s bus lanes will be dedicated to public transit round-the-clock. Allan Klungman, an engineer with the city’s public works department, said the city plans to collect more data over the next several years before deciding on hours-of-operation for the new bus lanes.”

Another KARE story, this from Devin Ramey says, “Minnesota’s newest women’s soccer team is now counting down the hours until their inaugural game at TCO Stadium. When the Minnesota Aurora FC takes the field on Thursday night, they’ll be doing so under the lights and in front of a sold-out crowd. On Tuesday, the team announced that their first-ever game is now a sell out. According to the team, all 5,600 tickets for the game have been sold.”

Article continues after advertisement