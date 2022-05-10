Charges filed against Red Wing woman linked to decades-old deaths of children found in Mississippi River

KARE 11’s Dana Theide reports: “Describing it as a mystery that has pulled at the hearts of law enforcement and community residents for decades, Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly announced charges have been filed against a woman who has been linked to two children who were found dead in the Mississippi River in 1999 and 2003. Authorities say 50-year-old Jennifer Matter is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the death of a baby boy pulled from the river in 2003. Goodhue County Attorney Stephen O’Keefe says additional charges are pending as prosecutors finalize the case of a newborn girl found in the Mississippi River nearly four years earlier.”

Kavita Kumar writes in the Star Tribune: “When banks combine these days, community groups push them to step up their investments in low- to moderate-income neighborhoods and communities of color. That’s what happened after U.S. Bancorp announced an $8 billion merger with MUFG Union Bank. Following months of meetings with community groups, chiefly in California where MUFG Union is based, the Minneapolis bank company on Monday announced a $100 billion community benefits plan for the five years after it completes the deal. … Only a small portion of the plan represents new spending by U.S. Bank. Much of the $100 billion value is in wages, loans, investments in economic development, capital to community development financial institutions, philanthropy and other programs.”

Nick Ferraro writes in the Pioneer Press: “Authorities continue to investigate the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy who died late Sunday night in South St. Paul — and are asking for tips to help solve the case. On Monday, the teen was identified by family and friends as Anthony Skelley of South St. Paul. … Officers responded to a shots fired report in the 1900 block of Conver Avenue around 10:42 p.m. and found Skelley lying in the road with gunshot wounds to his upper torso. Officers and medics provided aid to Skelley on scene, where he was pronounced dead. South St. Paul police said Monday they believe the shooting was not random. They have yet to release additional details about the case, which is also being investigated by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.”

Says Emma Nelson for the Star Tribune, “No matter what happens in the final two weeks of the legislative session, Minnesota’s front-line workers will get bonus checks under a $500 million deal that Gov. Tim Walz signed into law last month. … But how many people will qualify for ‘hero pay,’ and how much money they’ll get, has yet to be determined. State officials have estimated that 667,000 workers will get about $750 each, but that could change depending on who applies and is ultimately deemed eligible.”

At MPR, Grace Birnstengl reports, “St. Paul’s Gordon Parks High School on University Avenue is named after the trailblazing artist who attended Central High School and began his photography career in the city. But the school’s embrace of Parks’ legacy goes well beyond just its name. ‘I want every student to know him,’ said Robin Hickman-Winfield, Parks’ great-niece, who is heavily involved at the school. … On Monday morning, students and staff engaged with Parks’ work firsthand, as actor Kyle Johnson visited the school to share his experience of being the star of Parks’ 1969 film ‘The Learning Tree,’ adapted by Parks from his semi-autobiographical novel of the same name.”

WCCO-TV’s Mike Max reports: “It’s not often a Super Bowl champion stops by your school to shoot some hoops, but Rob Gronkowski did just that Monday. He completely surprised the Hopkins High School student body, and delivered a check for $15,000 from his foundation. He and his brother then engaged members of the state championship girls basketball team in a three-point shooting contest. Gronk made a mid-court shot, which was then matched by the Royals’ Kelly Boyle.”

An AP story by Aamer Madhani and Will Weissert says, “President Joe Biden announced Monday that 20 internet companies have agreed to provide discounted service to people with low incomes, a program that could effectively make tens of millions of households eligible for free service through an already existing federal subsidy. … The $1 trillion infrastructure package passed by Congress last year included $14.2 billion funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides $30 monthly subsidies ($75 in tribal areas) on internet service for millions of lower-income households.”

At MPR, Sam Stroozas says, “At 10:09 p.m. on Sunday, Judy Houseman got a notification on her phone from her security camera — there was movement. She didn’t check it right away. About five minutes later she swiped to dismiss the notification when she saw something she was not expecting: security camera footage of a large black bear in her front yard in St. Louis Park. ‘Neither one of us could believe what we were seeing,’ Houseman said about she and her husband. ‘To see a bear walking through my yard in St. Louis Park is pretty crazy. He was just passing through.’”

For the AP, Scott Bauer writes, “Police asked for the public’s help Monday in tracking down those who vandalized and threw two Molotov cocktails into the office of a prominent Wisconsin anti-abortion lobbying group’s office that was damaged by fire. No one has been arrested and there are no suspects in custody in the fire that was discovered early Sunday morning when someone driving to Madison’s nearby airport noticed flames coming from the office building, said Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes at a news conference. The fire at the Wisconsin Family Action office came after two Catholic churches in Colorado, including one known for its annual anti-abortion display, were vandalized last week.”

