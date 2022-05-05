Daunte Wright’s mother claims assault by a police officer on Wednesday night

From WCCO: The mother of Daunte Wright says she was assaulted Wednesday night by an officer in the city where her son was killed. According to the activist group Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence, Katie Wright was assaulted by a Brooklyn Center officer while recording a police interaction on Facebook Live.

Neighbors’ threats and social media trolls, according to Beth Hawkins at the 74 Million, are prompting Minnesota school board members to resign in droves. According to the Minnesota School Boards Association, during the 2020-21 school year and in the first two months of the current one, more than 86 of the state’s 2,200 elected district board members left their posts. So far in 2022, at least 26 have stepped down — six in the last month alone, with the two most recent resignations taking place Monday.

Marielle Mohs at WCCO is reporting that since the city of Minneapolis launched an unarmed mental health crisis response team six months ago, the team has diverted more than 1,400 calls from MPD and provided service to every neighborhood, ward, and precinct in the city.

Hanna Conway at KSTP warns of weekend road closures: South of Minneapolis, I-35W southbound will be closed from Interstate 94 to 46th Street from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. All eastbound I-494 lanes will close between Highway 5 in Bloomington to I-35E in Mendota Heights. All westbound I-494 lanes will close between I-35E and Pilot Knob Road.

From Bring Me the Sports, Dave Benz tweeted Thursday morning that he will not return for an 11th season calling Minnesota Timberwolves games on Bally Sports North. Benz told The Athletic that he is “heartbroken” by the “gut-wrenching” decision by Bally’s and the Timberwolves to let him go.

Maury Glover at FOX9 profiles local members of the the USA Deaf Curling Team. The team says while hearing curlers shout to sweepers about how they should move the stone down the ice as they take each shot; deaf curlers use hand signals to communicate with the other players on their team. The team took home the gold from the World Deaf Curling Championship in Banff, Alberta, in March.

Chris Riemenschneider at the Star Tribune talks with 95-year-old pianist Cornbread Harris about his new weekend gig and a reconciliation with his son Jimmy Jam after 45 years.