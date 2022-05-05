Ellison joins other AGs in urging Biden to cancel student loan debt

In the Star Tribune, Ryan Faircloth reports, “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and several other state attorneys general are calling on President Joe Biden to cancel all federal student loan debt owed by U.S. borrowers. Ellison and attorneys general from New York, Hawaii, Illinois, Michigan, New Mexico, Washington and Puerto Rico sent a joint letter to Biden on Monday urging him to erase all federal student loan debt via an executive order. … Their request comes just a week after Biden announced he is ‘taking a hard look’ at canceling some federal student loan debt.”

Mara H. Gottfried reports for the Pioneer Press: “A long-time member of the St. Paul Police Department will serve as interim chief as a search for a permanent leader is underway, Mayor Melvin Carter announced Wednesday. Deputy Chief Jeremy Ellison will take the department’s helm when Todd Axtell steps down on June 1. Carter said he plans to name the next police chief in late summer or early fall. Axtell announced on Oct. 27 that he would not seek a second six-year term as chief. Some St. Paul City Council members expressed frustration in February with the timeline to hire a new police chief, saying they didn’t want to have an interim leader.”

MPR’s Matt Sepic reports, “Demonstrations in support of abortion rights continued for a second day Wednesday following a leak from the U.S. Supreme Court indicating that at least five justices appear ready to overturn Roe v. Wade. Rebecca Pirko was among the hundreds of people who attended a rally at the University of Minnesota.”

For KMSP-TV, Bisi Onile-Ere reports, “A north Minneapolis park is set to undergo a $21 million dollar redevelopment. In his State of the City address last week, Mayor Jacob Frey announced the city’s proposal to invest $3 million into the North Commons Park renovation project. That funding, if approved by the city council, will come from the remaining American Rescue Act Funds. It’s a sprawling green space right in the heart of north Minneapolis. A fixture in the community for decades, North Commons Park is in for an overhaul.”

A KSTP-TV story by Josh Skluzacek says, “The Minneapolis Police Department will be getting help from two state agencies to bolster crime prevention and law enforcement. Under two new joint powers agreements (JPAs) signed last week, the Minnesota State Patrol and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will help city police as they deal with rising crime and diminished staffing.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Joy Summers says, “Like turning the page to the last chapter of a good book, Sandcastle announced its first day of the season will be May 12 — and that 2022 will be the final summer for the Lake Nokomis stand. … For its final season, the stand is staffed up and ready to serve its full menu for the first time since the pandemic. The park board will soon put out a call for potential tenants to take over the building with its liquor license, with the hope of having someone in place for the 2023 season.”

KQDS-TV in Duluth says, “On Wednesday, the Duluth Police Department released a statement summarizing what it says a third-party researcher found after looking into its policing practices in regard to interactions with people of color in the Duluth community. … The DPD says that the third-party company ‘found no evidence to suggest systemic practices of biased policing or racial profiling occurring within the Duluth Police Department’ after the Police Strategies CEO, Bob Scales, delivered a presentation with the results. Meanwhile, the organization known as the Duluth Law Enforcement Accountability Network, or LEAN, responded to the findings, saying in a statement that it ‘uncovered significant concerns about the ethics and credibility of Police Strategies’ data methodologies’ after the group said it contacted experts in law enforcement data review.”

The AP says: “The scoreless streak for the Minnesota Wild was pushing 70 minutes when they finally caught a break with a broken St. Louis stick. Joel Eriksson Ek got the game’s first goal a few seconds later, and the entire Wild bench jumped up in elation — with a bit of relief. Kirill Kaprizov had a hat trick and Eriksson Ek scored twice for the Wild, who snapped back at the St. Louis Blues with a 6-2 victory to even their first-round playoff series at one game apiece Wednesday night.”