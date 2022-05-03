EPA to Army Corps of Engineers: Don’t reissue Polymet permit

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Jimmy Lovrien at the Duluth News-Tribune is reporting that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has recommended the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers not reissue the Section 404 permit for the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine over concerns that it could violate Fond du Lac Reservation’s water quality standards.

KSTP covered the press conference to announce a new operation to combat violent crime in the Twin Cities. U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota Andrew Luger says the new strategy “significantly increases” federal law enforcement’s and the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s roles in combatting violent crime. The attorney’s office also plans to announce a wave of criminal charges against violent criminals in the coming weeks and months.

April was the best-on-record for home builders in the Twin Cities, a sudden surge of activity after a sluggish start to the year, according to Jim Buchta at the Star Tribune.

“This is bullshit”: The MPR News staff has a round-up of comments from Minnesota’s congressional delegation on the leaked draft Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe V. Wade.

Article continues after advertisement

Jake Blumgart at Governing examines the Twin Cities’ new rent control policies and wonders if “policymakers in St. Paul, and elsewhere, [can] square the circle between ensuring these regulations don’t add to the housing shortage while still protecting tenants from displacement.”

Alex Chhith at the Star Tribune has the story of the Rev. Ivan Shkumbatyuk and two volunteers from St. Constantine Ukrainian Catholic Church in northeast Minneapolis flying to Warsaw on Tuesday to deliver supplies to Ukrainians in need.

The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District school board voted unanimously to authorize a $12.3 million-dollar purchase agreement with Syndica, LLP for Metcalf Middle School, via Christine Schuster at Bring Me the News.

Via the Star Tribune: Members of the Minneapolis mounted patrol are mourning the loss of a vital member of its stable of horses. Caballo, more affectionately known as Cabo, died last week from colic, according to an announcement from the nonprofit that helps fund the patrol.

Also from Bring Me the News: Black Sheep Pizza has closed in downtown St. Paul after more than a decade at the corner of Robert and 10th streets.