Family claims MPD took DNA sample from child without consent

Reg Chapman at WCCO is reporting that a Minneapolis family is claiming the Minneapolis police took DNA samples from their child without their consent. They allege that reports of gunfire at Phelps Park led to the teen and two others being detained. The teen was not charged with a crime, but his DNA was taken without parental consent. Now, members of the Unity in Community Mediation Team and its Young People’s Task Force want answers.

Reporting from the first day of the Minnesota Republican Convention in Rochester, Hunter Woodall in the Star Tribune says the Minnesota GOP failed to reapprove their ties to a diverse set of affiliate groups on Thursday, including one focused on LGBT Republicans. The lack of action by the State Central Committee impacts the Log Cabin Republicans of Minnesota, Asian American Republicans of Minnesota, African Republicans of Minnesota and other groups, according to a list on the state party’s website, as delegates gather in Rochester for the statewide convention. Minnesota Republican Party chairman David Hann cited “time constraints” in the failure to take action.

In related news, Adam Uren at Bring Me the News reports that Republican activist Jennifer DeJournett shared an image showing a list of items GOP delegates are not allowed to bring to the convention, including flamethrowers, bombs, blimps, acid and hoards of insects.

Abdi Mohamed at the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder delves into how Minnesota’s film industry has uplifted Black stories from “Purple Rain” through “Laurel Avenue” to “Dear White People.”

Marla Khan-Schwartz at Sahan Journal spoke with LGBTQ Hmong leaders Dr. Brian V. Xiong, Kevin Xiong, SUNAH and Xay Yang about making the Twin Cities and the Hmong community a more welcoming place through their work.

Rich Reeve at KSTP is reporting the remains of Minnesotan Jimmy Hill have been returned to the United States. Hill, who had been caring for his longtime partner Ira, a Ukrainian woman who was being treated at a hospital for late-stage multiple sclerosis and pneumonia, was killed on March 17 in Ukraine.