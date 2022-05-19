Family of late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn sues his widow over medical expenses

KSTP-TV reports: “Family members of the late Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn have sued his widow for medical expenses. Hagedorn died in February at the age of 59 following a long battle with kidney cancer. Two lawsuits filed by his sister, mother and stepfather say Hagedorn and his widow, Jennifer Carnahan, asked for their help paying for his treatment in Arizona after Mayo Clinic said it had exhausted its options for treating him in January. Hagedorn’s sister says she paid $10,000 for his treatment and was promised that she’d be reimbursed by Carnahan. Likewise, Hagedorn’s mother and stepfather claim that they got a loan on the equity in their home to help pay for the treatment, which ended up costing $10,383, and they were also promised by Carnahan that they’d be reimbursed.”

Babs Santos reports for FOX 9: “One year after six-year-old Aniya Allen was shot and killed near 36th and Penn Avenues in Minneapolis, her family and many in the community continue to wait for answers, as no arrests have been made. ‘We’ve been getting some leads, we need more,’ Minneapolis Police Lieutenant Richard Zimmerman told FOX 9. … There is now a $180,000 pool of reward money for information leading to an arrest. Police say they aren’t interested in the shooting, but only in finding Aniya’s killer, to make sure that more innocent young lives aren’t lost to gun violence.”

In the Star Tribune, Stephen Montemayor writes, “The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday kept alive a lawsuit filed by a central Minnesota business alleging that Gov. Tim Walz’s COVID-19 emergency measures amounted to a ‘commandeering’ of his property. District Court and Court of Appeals judges initially sided with Walz in the case, but a Wednesday opinion written by Supreme Court Justice Paul Thissen sent the matter back to its original jurisdiction to determine whether the government physically took over properties belonging to Carvin Buzzell.”

FOX 9 reports: “A police incident Wednesday evening in St. Paul sent the Minnesota State Capitol into lockdown as police searched for suspects. The suspects were arrested after a chase down I-94 that ended in the governor’s parking lot at the capitol. While police were looking for the suspects, the Minnesota House was in session and voting on bills. A feed from the House floor showed lawmakers go into recess with Majority Leader Representative Ryan Winkler warning lawmakers to stay in the chambers. During the search, Senator Michelle Benson tweeted a photo of a helicopter in the sky and a crashed vehicle in the parking lot.”

A Star Tribune story by Janet Moore says: “About a month ago, residents of Lyn Park in north Minneapolis learned for sure the Blue Line light rail extension would split their predominately Black neighborhood in two. That didn’t sit well among residents of the middle-class enclave just north of Target Field, who say light rail will be noisy and dangerous and depress the value of their homes. On Tuesday evening, about a hundred people directed their anger at the Metropolitan Council during a tense, three-hour meeting at Shiloh Temple. ‘Ladies and gentlemen, here we go again,’ said resident Ken Rance. ‘This will be another Rondo.’”

WCCO-TV reports: “Authorities in northern Minnesota are searching for a man who escaped from a corrections facility Wednesday morning. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says 42-year-old Kris Richard Severin escaped around 9 a.m. from the Northeast Regional Corrections Center in Saginaw, which is 17 miles northwest of Duluth. He was being held at the facility for violating a restraining order.”

A KSTP-TV story says, “Two people have been arrested in Minnetonka after they allegedly stole more than $400,000 in items from their place of employment. Minnetonka police say Denis Palamarchuk and Tatyana Alysheva had more than $400,000 in stolen items — including high-end purses, shoes and clothing — at a Plymouth home. … All of the items are believed to have been stolen from Nordstrom at Ridgedale Center, where they worked, police said. They also had 215 postings on their eBay account when arrested, according to police.”

For Talking Points Memo, Summer Concepcion says, “Two Wisconsin Democratic presidential electors are suing 10 Republicans who acted as fake electors for then-President Trump following the 2020 election. The Democrats argued the fake electors should face some accountability for their election steal scheme, hoping the lawsuit might help warn against disruption of the democratic process in future elections.”