Flooding forces closure of trails, campsites in Voyageurs National Park

In the Star Tribune, Kim Hyatt writes: “The upcoming Memorial Day weekend will be quieter than usual at Voyageurs National Park after staff closed trails, campsites and amenities because of historic high-water levels. All backcountry trails, campsites, day-use sites and boat rentals have been closed through June 1, and all boat tours for the week of June 12 have been canceled. More than 30 front-country campsites that are more accessible also are closed because of spring flow levels in the Rainy Lake Watershed.”

In the New York Times, Elisabetta Povoleto writes:“The account has long been that a shipwreck in the ancient past had sent a precious Roman marble statue — a rare copy of a fifth century B.C. depiction of the ‘Doryphoros,’ or spear bearer — into the depths of the seas off Italy. That was the account given in the late 1970s when the statue materialized out of the blue at the Glyptothek in Munich, the city’s museum of ancient Roman and Greek art. … And that was the account endorsed by officials of the Minneapolis Institute of Art when they purchased the statue for $2.5 million in 1986 and installed it as a signature artifact in a showcase gallery. But now Italian authorities are pushing the museum to return the work, asserting it was actually illegally excavated from a site near Pompeii in the 1970s.”

The AP reports: “A 28-year-old woman has been arrested after police found her 6-year-old son’s body in the trunk of her bloodied car in a Minneapolis suburb, authorities and family members said. Orono police said the woman and a man were arrested on suspicion of murder after the boy’s body was found Friday following a report of a car with a smashed back window driving on a flat tire. When officers stopped the car in Mound, Minnesota, they noticed blood inside the vehicle. Police have not yet released details about the boy or the circumstances of the his death. The man and woman had not been formally charged as of Sunday.”

For KMSP-TV, Jared Goyette says, “After a weekend controversy and talks of a protest, Mauri Friestleben will be resuming her duties as Minneapolis North High principal after being placed on leave, the superintendent announced Sunday. … Students and supporters of the North High principal were set to hold a walkout and a protest on Monday after reports that Friestleben had been fired by the district.”

For the Duluth News Tribune, Peter Passi reports, “A month ago, the odds of the city finding sufficient staff to watch over the Park Point beach this summer looked slim at best in the face of a nationwide lifeguard shortage. But thanks to an offer of considerably higher pay and free training, it now looks like Duluth is on track to keep its lifeguard stand filled during regular beach hours.”

Says Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield for WCCO-TV, “Yes, there is a list of impressive companies here, but for some reason, there’s never been a five-star hotel — until now. Four Seasons Minneapolis opens June 1. … International designers focused on two words that incapsulate Minnesota: industry and innovation. You can see it in the details of the design. A mid-century bar lies right outside of chef Gavin Kaysen’s newest restaurant. And upstairs, near the sparkling pool, another bar with a skyline view.”

Molly Guthrie writes in the Pioneer Press: “Mike and Sarah Bambenek pushed two strollers down a walking trail in Lake Elmo late on a Thursday afternoon. With their newborn daughter in one stroller, their toddler in the other and their preschooler walking with them, the family of five paused at a fence line next to the path. The Bambeneks were looking for their favorite neighbors: They were looking for the goats. Bad news, Bambeneks: The goats — Danny and Sandy, Phil, Lily and Tommy — face eviction. … The city of Lake Elmo’s ordinance considers goats — even miniature ones like these — to be livestock, and thus not allowed on properties that are less than five acres.”

For Bring Me The News, Tommy Wiita reports, “Two Minnesotans have been inducted into White Castle’s 2021 ‘Class of the Cravers’ Hall of Fame. J.W. Peck, from Minneapolis, and Eric Galler, from Woodbury, are two of 10 total people inducted into the burger joint’s Hall of Fame on Thursday. The inductees were chosen from ‘a large amount of entries that all showed just how far some people will go to satisfy their White Castle ‘Crave,’ an announcement read, in part. The Hall of Fame has existed since 2001, and as of 2021, 272 total inductees have been honored with the award.”

