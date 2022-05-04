Judge approves plea deal in federal civil rights case against Chauvin

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Steve Karnowski at the Associated Press reports U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson said Wednesday that he has accepted the terms of Derek Chauvin’s plea agreement and will sentence him to 20 to 25 years in prison. With credit for good time in the federal system, he would serve from 17 years to 21 years and three months behind bars.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced Wednesday morning that Deputy Chief Jeremy Ellison will take over as the city’s interim police chief in June, via WCCO.

KSTP video: Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison discusses the leaked Supreme Court draft with the President and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States Sarah Stoesz.

Innovators of the “Minneapolis sound,” Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, will be inducted into the 2022 class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Via WCCO, after being fired from The Time by Prince, the duo formed Flyte Tyme Productions in 1982, working with artists such as Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige, Gladys Knight and more.

Rachel Blount at the Star Tribune interviews St. Cloud resident Jeff Drown, whose horse, Zandon, is the 3-1 morning-line favorite for Saturday’s Kentucky Derby. Also interviewed are Barry and Joni Butzow of Eden Prairie whose horse, Zozos, is among six horses given 20-1 odds.

Via FOX9, Eagle Brook Music musicians parody the song “We Don’t Talk about Bruno,” from Disney’s “Encanto,” and turn it into a tune about our lackluster spring weather, “We Don’t Talk About Snow.”