Landlords using loophole to initiate evictions

Nathan O’Neal at FOX9 has an investigation of landlords using a legal loophole to begin evicting tenants, despite pandemic protections against such actions. O’Neal discusses the case of renter Brianna Berger, whose eviction was triggered first by a notice to vacate, which can be issued at the end of a lease or at any point during a monthly or verbal agreement. The notice is often used as an easier “off the books” eviction – because it doesn’t require any justification.

WCCO’s Esme Murphy interviewed Scott Jensen, the Republican candidate for governor, on Sunday morning to discuss two gun control measures he supported as a state senator, but denounced at the GOP Convention on Saturday. “My effort in 2018 was klutzy,” he said. “It was born of a rookie’s, non-veteran understanding of how things work, and so I apologized to the group. I put them in a place that made them uncomfortable and it was a mistake. I wish, if I had a mulligan I would have done it over.”

Maya Rao at the Star Tribune interviews local journalist Georgia Fort about the expansion of her BLCK Press news organization with the help of a $50,000 grant from the Minneapolis Foundation. Five reporters have started working with Fort this month, and their first reporting aired on KRSM, WFNU and WEQY last week.

Per WCCO: The trial of Gregory Ulrich is expected to get underway Monday. Ulrich is charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder and setting off explosives at Allina Clinic Crossroads in Buffalo a year ago.

Krystal Frasier at KSTP is reporting third-party gubernatorial candidate Cory Hepola has chosen Tamara Uselman, Ed.D., the director of equity and inclusion with Fargo Public Schools, as his running mate.

The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul arrived in Duluth on Monday morning. The Navy will commission the Freedom-class littoral combat ship this Saturday, via WCCO.

Alicia Lewis at KARE-11 reports the In the Heart of the Beast Theatre in Minneapolis will become just one of three puppet lending libraries in the nation.