Lawsuits against Derek Chauvin allege misconduct and excessive force in 2017

Dana Thiede at KARE-11 is reporting a pair of lawsuits have been filed against former MPD police officer Derek Chauvin, a number of his fellow officers and the city of Minneapolis involving alleged incidents of misconduct and excessive force dating back to 2017. The lawsuits were filed Tuesday on behalf of John Pope and Zoya Code in connection with a pair of incidents that took place three years before the death of George Floyd under Chauvin’s knee.

Andrea Lyon at KSTP reports On the Gay-Straight Alliance, a club created at Annandale High School by students and teachers who wanted to create a safe and inclusive space for students who identify as LGBTQ+ to look to for support. The group came up with “Safe Space” signs that were posted in November, but may be taken down, according to a district email. The GSA students and supporters have planned a school-wide walkout for noon Wednesday.

Kent Erdahl at KARE-11 reports Delta Air Lines cancelled more than 715 flights, including nearly 100 at MSP, over the Memorial Day weekend due to a mix of compounding issues.

Susan Du at the Star Tribune reports Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is seeking a compromise in the battle over the former Roof Depot warehouse site in the East Phillips neighborhood: $1 for 99 years rent on three acres of city-owned land at Longfellow Avenue and East 27th Street for an urban farm. In return, it will have to coexist with the Public Works facility that the city also wants to build there.

Also in the Strib: Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa has tested positive for COVID-19.

Via the Current: Today in 1980, Lipps Inc. went to No. 1 on the U.S. singles chart with “Funkytown.” The disco hit was also a No. 1 in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Norway, Australia and the Netherlands.