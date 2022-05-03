Leaked draft opinion indicates U.S. Supreme Court poised to overturn Roe v. Wade

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

In the Washington Post, Robert Barnes and Mike DeBonis report: “A majority of the Supreme Court is prepared to overturn the right to abortion established nearly 50 years ago in Roe v. Wade, according to a leaked draft of the opinion published Monday by Politico. That conclusion seemed a possibility in December when the court considered a Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks.… It could be months before it is clear whether the document will serve as the basis for the court’s decision or if it was just an opening round of negotiations. Drafts of opinions are circulated to try to convince other justices and to serve as a document they can endorse.”

​​FOX 9 reports: “In a statement posted on Twitter, Governor Tim Walz said regardless of any Supreme Court decision, abortion will remain legal in Minnesota. ‘Let me make something abundantly clear for all Minnesotans if this reported draft #SCOTUS opinion is released: There will never be an abortion ban under my watch. The right to an abortion will be respected in Minnesota as long as I am in office.’ Another Democrat, Senator Tina Smith, also shared her reaction to the report, writing: ‘Roe v. Wade is gone. The Supreme Court is abandoning the right to an abortion. That’s real. We have to organize — I’ll be right there on the front lines with you.’”

Tim Pugmire reports for MPR: “The Minnesota Senate voted Monday to prohibit planning for a new passenger rail service between the Twin Cities and Duluth, which is known as the Northern Lights Express. Lawmakers amended the transportation section of a larger supplemental budget and policy bill with the prohibition language. It would prevent the state transportation commissioner and the Metropolitan Council from spending any money on the project.”

In the Star Tribune, Sarah McClelland writes: “Whether it’s been an afternoon matinee or the middle of winter at a baseball field, the Blues have stumped the Wild all season long. Another change of scenery — and different stakes — didn’t slow them down. In St. Louis’ first trip to Xcel Energy Center in a year, the Blues continued to blitz their Central Division rival and in the process snatched home-ice advantage away from the Wild in a 4-0 romp on Monday night in front of an announced 19,053 to seize Game 1 in the best-of-seven first-round series.”

At KSTP-TV, Krystal Frasier reports, “The names of two men whose bodies were found last week on Big Marine Lake in Washington County have been released. According to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office, the men have been identified as 45-year-old Richard Gannon, of Centerville, and 55-year-old Rony Boyce, of Hugo. As previously reported, an official with the sheriff’s office said witnesses called to report a boat overturning and two occupants being tossed into the water at about 2 p.m. Friday. The witnesses heard their calls for help and took their boats out on the water to assist, but neither of the two boaters could be found.

Also in the Star Tribune, Neal St. Anthony writes, “More than 25 top business, nonprofit and government officials hope to build a $2 billion fund to accelerate rebuilding of corridors damaged during the riots following George Floyd’s death in 2020 and also address other inequities. The idea is to use business and philanthropic donations, government funds and low-cost debt over 10 years to rebuild strategically and address inequities in housing and business funding.”

Also at KSTP, Alexandra Simon reports, “Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of an off-duty forensic scientist for the Minneapolis Police Department. According to criminal complaints, 24-year-old Colleen Larson and 41-year-old Timothy Amacher are both charged with attempted first-degree premeditated murder for the April 20 shooting of Nicole Lenway. …The court documents explain the shooting happened as 33-year-old Lenway was picking up her 5-year-old child at a parenting center where Amacher was inside having a supervised visit with their son. A judge in their custody case awarded full custody to Lenway, so supervised visits such as that were the only way he was allowed to spend time with the child.”

A KARE-TV story by Jennifer Austin says, “Brewers from around the country will be in the Twin Cities this week for the largest craft brewing industry convention in the U.S. The Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America will be based at the Minneapolis Convention Center, but events will also be held at breweries across the metro. … The conference comes as there is a continued push at the Minnesota State Capitol to relax what’s commonly called the ‘growler cap.’”