Legislature’s unfinished business puts federal infrastructure funds at risk

Tim Pugmire at MPR News is reporting a state match needed to unlock federal infrastructure funds was part of a major spending bill that didn’t make it to the finish line in the just completed legislative session. … “We cannot leave the federal money from the largest infrastructure package in 50 years on the table,” said DFL Gov. Tim Walz.

Via WCCO: According to Richfield police, Richfield High School alerted police at 6:31 a.m. to a potential threat, which was a picture circulating on social media that showed an RHS student holding a gun and a caption “We’re on our way.” At 8 a.m., the person in the picture, a 17-year-old student at the school, voluntarily came to the police department with a parent and met with investigators.

The Minnesota Department of Health says Friday will be the final day of COVID-19 community testing at the Minneapolis Convention Center, via KSTP.

Neal Justin at the Star Tribune is reporting Minnesota Public Radio executives informed employees “APM Reports,” the award-winning program, has been shut down. Its signature podcast, “In the Dark,” won a pair of Peabody Awards.

Kevin Doran at KSTP has the story of Mac, a two-year-old German Shepherd Belgian Malinois mix, trained by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to detect zebra mussels on boats and trailers.

Via the Associated Press, new exhibits on display at the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum at Ohio State University and at the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center in Santa Rosa, California, are celebrating the upcoming centenary of the birth of “Peanuts” cartoonist Schulz, born in Minnesota on Nov. 26, 1922.

Kent Youngblood at Star Tribune is reporting Minnesota Lynx small forward Napheesa Collier had her first child, an 8 lbs. 14 oz. baby girl named Mila Sarah Bazzell, on Wednesday in Missouri.