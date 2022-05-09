Metro Transit Chief Frizell to become a U.S. marshal

Via KSTP: Metro Transit Police Chief Eddie Frizell submitted his resignation effective Friday, according to the Metropolitan Council. Frizell became the department’s chief in 2019 after spending 26 years with Minneapolis Police. Frizell has resigned to become a U.S. Marshal.

Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa have written a book entitled “His Name Is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice.” The Washington Post has published an excerpt detailing on how George Floyd spent the last hours of his life.

With two weeks to go at the Minnesota Legislature, Brian Bakst at MPR News has an update on lawmakers “making progress around the edges.”

Dee DePass at the Star Tribune reports that Doosan Bobcat will open a $13 million construction equipment plant in Rogers before year’s end and add more than 100 workers. It was the second plant announced for Rogers, about 30 miles northwest of Minneapolis, in as many weeks.

The population of downtown Minneapolis ticked up 5.6% in the past year. Dan Niepow at Twin Cities Business shows which areas have grown the most in the past 10 years.

Via FOX9: Dwayne Edward Roach, 59, of Belle Plaine, has found himself in some hot water after allegedly stealing a fire department vehicle, nearly overflowing the city of New Prague’s water tower and setting fire to someone else’s home and barn.

From Chris Solari at the Detroit Free Press: Adreian Payne, the Michigan State basketball star who was also with the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2015 to 2017, has died at age 31.