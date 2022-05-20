Minneapolis Fed: Racial minorities more likely to be denied mortgages in Twin Cities

Jim Buchta at the Star Tribune is reporting on a new study from the Federal Reserve of Minneapolis that states racial minorities in the Twin Cities are two to three times more likely than whites to be denied a mortgage, regardless of their credit scores and other key factors that play into the approvals process.

Jennifer Cherrier at the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder has a Q&A with Hennepin County Sheriff candidate Joseph Banks.

Coronavirus levels in Twin Cities’ wastewater increased 58% over the past week, indicating that the peak of Minnesota’s latest COVID-19 wave remains ahead, via Jeremy Olson at the Star Tribune.

MPR News has a photo gallery of members of the Ukrainian community gathering in Minneapolis on Thursday to celebrate International Vyshyvanka Day.

Michael Rand at the Star Tribune has an audio interview with Minnesota Vikings coaching legend Bud Grant, who turned 95 on Friday.

Pauleen Le at WCCO has the story of Minnesotan John Atticks O’Toole who skateboarded from one end of New Zealand to the other to raise money for a nonprofit providing kids and their families in rural parts of Vietnam with food, water and education.

From KSTP: Donald Gorske of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, has eaten a Big Mac almost daily for 50 years. He’s only skipped eight days since he first ate one on May 17, 1972.