Minnesota Legislature passes sweeping hemp industry reforms

Brooks Johnson at the Star Tribune has a piece on the Minnesota Legislature passing a sweeping set of hemp industry reforms that will allow, among other things, small amounts of hemp-derived THC to be legally sold in edibles and drinks to those 21 and older.

Employees working as psychiatric associates, behavioral assistants and senior mental health coordinators at M Health Fairview, Abbott Northwestern and Unity Hospitals began a one-day strike on Tuesday, according to KSTP.

Via WCCO, the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District, which surveys the pest populations in the metro area, recently completed its first adult mosquito and black fly surveillance of the year. While mosquitoes are in short supply, the district said its crews have “been finding many ticks when out doing inspections and treatments.”

Allye Doyle at KARE-11 is reporting Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities was gifted with a generous $6 million donation from well-known philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott. The donation is approximately the size of their annual budget.

Bring Me the News’ Adam Uren reports former WCCO Radio morning host Dave Lee has launched a podcast. My First Concert will be Lee discussing people’s first live music experiences.

Per WCCO: After nearly 11 years as anchor, Jason DeRusha has announced his decision to leave the anchor desk and transition to a contributing role for station events and special projects. DeRusha started at WCCO as a reporter in 2003.