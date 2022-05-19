Minnesota’s unemployment rate down to 2.2% in April

WCCO shares the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development report released Thursday morning showing unemployment ticked down to 2.2% in April, from 2.5% in March. The 2.2% figure is the lowest level recorded since that information began being collected in 1976. The state has gained jobs for seven months in a row.

Mike Schneider at the Associated Press analyzes figures from the U.S. Census Bureau that show residents in eight states were overcounted during the once-a-decade head count that is used to allocate political power and federal funding. In Minnesota and Rhode Island, overcounts appear to have saved them from losing congressional seats.

Minneapolis City Council President Andrea Jenkins joins the Washington Post’s Jonathan Capehart to discuss the impact of the murder of George Floyd on the two-year anniversary of his death.

Faiza Mahamud at the Star Tribune has the story of Omar “Shooli” Mohamed, a local Somali singer facing deportation to a home country where he is the target of death threats.

Article continues after advertisement

Allye Doyle at KARE-11 has a report on a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter was helping a local police department is Wabasha County when a duck flew through its windshield and struck the State Patrol pilot, Lt. Gordon Shank. The pilots were able to land the chopper and Shank was taken to Regions Hospital.

Members of the Animal Humane Society (AHS) say they have been given a donation that is the second-largest amount they have ever received in their 144-year history. AHS says they aren’t able to say the exact donation amount, but officials tell 5 Eyewitness News the donation was more than the $1 million gift AHS received earlier this year.

Reg Chapman at WCCO is reporting a new North Minneapolis bakery, Lutunji’s Palate, was burglarized just 24 hours after it opened. Three people broke into the building and café, taking what they could before walking out.

Justine Jones at Eater Twin Cities writes the Sioux Chef company announced on Instagram that it’s resurrecting its popular Tatanka Truck. The food truck will be parked outside Owamni near Mill Ruins Park all summer.

All northbound lanes of Interstate 35W will close from Highway 62/Crosstown to Interstate 94 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, via Hanna Conway at KSTP.