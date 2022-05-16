Much left to do during final week of 2022 legislative session

In the Star Tribune, Briana Bierschbach says, “There’s only one week left in Minnesota’s 2022 legislative session, and the divided Capitol appears far from agreement on tax cuts, a funding boost for classrooms and how to address rising violent crime in the state. While legislators have already struck a multibillion-dollar deal to replenish an unemployment insurance fund and send checks to frontline workers, roughly $6 billion of the state’s nearly $9.3 billion projected surplus remains unspent. … Unlike past years, Walz has said he will not call lawmakers back for a special session if they don’t finish their work on time, putting more pressure on top leadership to strike a deal in the next few days.”

For Bring Me The News, Joe Nelson says, “Two men were killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon near the intersection of North Bryant and West Broadway avenues in north Minneapolis. According to MPD, the gunfire broke out around 3:45 p.m., with officers arriving at the scene to find two men who had been shot. One victim was ‘immediately’ determined to be dead, while the second victim was treated by police and medics before ultimately succumbing to his injuries at the scene.”

Frederick Melo writes in the Pioneer Press: “The St. Paul City Council is poised to enter into a five-year agreement with Lime to bring e-scooters back to the capital city. The council on Wednesday is scheduled to vote on whether to approve an agreement with the San Francisco-based vendor to provide electric-assist scooters for 2022, with the option to renew for four additional one-year terms upon mutual agreement. … City officials have not indicated whether e-bikes or Bird scooters will also roll back into town, but they did confirm on Thursday that they are in conversation with several shared mobility vendors.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Kim Hyatt writes: “Former Hennepin County Chief Public Defender Mary Moriarty clinched the county’s DFL endorsement for Hennepin County Attorney over the weekend, beating out a slate of candidates, including the party’s own House Majority Leader. The race to lead the largest county attorney’s office in Minnesota is highly contested, with seven candidates vying to succeed attorney Mike Freeman, who is not seeking re-election and came under fire for his handling of police shootings. … Maj. Dawanna Witt also earned the endorsement for Hennepin County sheriff. She’s the high-ranking Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office administrator, supervising 500 employees as the major in charge of the courts and jail.”

Article continues after advertisement

WCCO-TV reports: “A man trying to flee police crashed into another vehicle Sunday morning in Brooklyn Park, killing an innocent person in the process and seriously injuring another. Brooklyn Park police say the suspect had fled from an officer in Osseo at about 7:20 a.m. before crashing at Brooklyn Boulevard and County Road 81. The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Their passenger survived, and is in serious condition at an area hospital.”

Also in Bring Me The News, also from Joe Nelson, “After three days of severe weather in Minnesota last week, another round of severe storms appears possible this coming Thursday. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has already outlined an area of the Upper Midwest, mainly for Minnesota and Wisconsin, for potential severe storms on Thursday. It’s a Day 5 outlook, so the situation remains very fluid as conditions, storm track and timing and could all change. Despite being a long way out, the SPC has already suggested the possibility of tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds.”

A WCCO-TV story says, “Minnesota’s lakes and rivers are on the rise this spring, about a month later than normal. Flooding is happening in many areas in the state including the North Shore, along the Minnesota River, and parts of the Mississippi River. … Starting Monday, Water Street in St. Paul will be closed between Highway 13 and Plato Boulevard in anticipation of street flooding.”

John Shipley writes in the Pioneer Press: “Fans at Target Center disappointed Saturday not to see Byron Buxton play might have found a little solace in witnessing history — even if the Twins didn’t win. On scheduled day off for Buxton, the dynamic center fielder managing hip and knee injuries, rookie reliever Jhoan Duran threw the two fastest pitches in team history when he fired fastballs of 103.3 and 103.1 mph in the ninth inning of a 3-2, 10-inning loss to the Cleveland Guardians.”