No word on special session as Minnesota lawmakers leave town following failure to pass tax cuts, spending bills

FOX 9’s Theo Keith reports: “A meeting between Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and top lawmakers Monday afternoon yielded no progress toward a special session, one day after the regular session fell apart. Lawmakers failed to pass $4 billion in tax cuts and $4 billion in additional spending on public schools, public safety, nursing homes and transportation before Sunday night’s deadline. … Only Walz can call an overtime period, and he set up the meeting with House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller to talk about their next steps. The two lawmakers left the meeting through a separate door, avoiding reporters and leaving the explaining to Walz.”

Says Christopher Vondracek in the Star Tribune: “Neighborhood farmers markets, with musicians plucking guitars and shoppers casually sniffing homemade soaps, might seem like a low-budget affair. But low-budget doesn’t mean no-budget and many of Minneapolis’ most beloved neighborhood farmers markets are at risk of closing down — or already have closed — as financial donations, necessary to keep them running, dwindle. … Northeast Farmer’s Market is teetering, but isn’t the only one struggling frSom lower donations. There will be fewer markets this year in Minneapolis and surrounding communities. Some, like the Nokomis market, couldn’t raise necessary funding to reopen.”

This from MPR, “A 28-year-old suburban Twin Cities woman faces a charge of second-degree murder after allegedly fatally shooting her 6-year-old son last week and then hiding his body in the trunk of a vehicle. A criminal complaint filed Monday in Hennepin County District Court alleges Julissa Thaler of Spring Park shot the boy as many as nine times. The complaint says police officers found the boy’s body on Friday, after they stopped Thaler in Mound for driving a vehicle without one of its front tires.”

Says Karen Scullin for KMSP-TV, “Many Minnesotans head north to enjoy the lakes and forests. But nestled in those trees, not far from the water, is something intriguing if not mysterious. … The Marcell Experimental Forest has been looking at the best ways to manage our nation’s ecosystems since 1960. Around 2015, the Department of Energy funded the Spruce Project: Ten pods, 40 feet wide and 32 feet tall, were built around the untouched forest. …The Spruce Project looks at how climate change will affect peat bogs, which is a type of spongy wetland composed of living and dying plant life. They’re important because they hold a good amount of carbon, preventing it from entering the atmosphere as a harmful greenhouse gas.”

Article continues after advertisement

This from WCCO-TV, “The Minnesota Department of Transportation is starting construction on Hiawatha Avenue near downtown Minneapolis. Southbound Hiawatha between downtown and Cedar Avenue will be closed through mid-September. Several ramps and bridges in the area will also be closed. Franklin Avenue under Hiawatha will be closed this week.”

In the Duluth News Tribune Peter Passi says, “The Lake Superior Zoo needs some work, and a plan shared with the City Council on Monday night lays out a possible road map for the future of the operation. But executing on that plan won’t be cheap, especially as it involves the replacement of the zoo’s main building at an estimated cost of about $15 million.The current brick structure is nearly a century old, and bears multiple scars from deferred maintenance.”

Frederick Melo writes in the Pioneer Press: “Since 1913, the Ramsey County Fair has shown off the best of the county’s agriculture and hospitality for up to five days each summer without charging patrons an entry fee. An all-volunteer board contracts with amusement rides and carnival-style attractions, music acts, farm vendors, food trucks and fireworks using the county fairgrounds in Maplewood. This year, organizers said the fair is teetering on the verge of being canceled, and they’ve laid blame squarely at the foot of county management and the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners.”

FOX 9 reports: “The Timberwolves have hired Tim Connelly to be the team’s next president of basketball operations. He’ll replace Gersson Rosas, who was fired just before the start of the 2021-22 regular season. Connelly is reportedly coming to Minnesota on a five-year, $40 million deal that also includes partial ownership in the team. The move makes Connelly one of the highest-paid league executives in the NBA. … Connelly was previously the front office head of the Denver Nuggets, who feature two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, a former second round draft choice, and one of the league’s better point guards in Jamal Murray. Connelly was with the Nuggets for nine years and helped lead the team to the Western Conference Finals in 2020. The Nuggets have made the Western Conference Playoffs in each of the last four seasons.”