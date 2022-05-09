Police investigating fire, vandalism at office of Wisconsin anti-abortion group

The AP reports: “Vandals struck an anti-abortion group office, where a fire broke out and a Molotov cocktail was found, authorities said Sunday. Madison police spokeswoman Stephanie Fryer told the Wisconsin State Journal that the fire reported shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday at the Wisconsin Family Action office in Madison was suspicious in nature. … Federal officials and the Madison Fire Department are helping with the investigation. … It wasn’t immediately clear who vandalized the building, but the message ‘If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either’ was spray-painted on the building.”

This from Dave Chanen of the Star Tribune: “The statistics rattled off by Hennepin County officials at a recent commission briefing on gun violence were gloomy and unsurprising. Homicides, reports of gunfire, emergency-room gunshot victims and carjackings have all increased dramatically. That’s despite commissioners directing more money to prevention, approving $10 million in federal dollars in February for violence prevention initiatives. … One statistic presented to commissioners was particularly telling. Reports from ShotSpotter — the acoustic sensor technology used by police to pinpoint where shots were fired — jumped from approximately 5,000 shots recorded in 2019 to 12,000 in 2021.”

This from WCCO-TV, “Sunday’s wet weather was a prelude to an active weather week in Minnesota, with several chances for severe weather — and possible record heat. Monday’s high temperature in the Twin Cities will be 81 degrees, which is about 30 degrees warmer than Sunday. Monday will also be breezy, with a wind advisory for western and southern Minnesota.”

Another Star Tribune story, by Janet Moore, says: “A measure proposed at the state Legislature would protect homeowners at the Cedar Isles condominium complex in Minneapolis who claim construction of the Southwest light-rail line has damaged their property. Introduced by Sen. Scott Dibble, DFL-Minneapolis, an amendment to the omnibus transportation bill would in part compensate condo owners for damages caused by the construction of the 14.5-mile line between Minneapolis and Eden Prairie.”

FOX 9 reports: “The Minnesota BCA has issued an alert for a University of Minnesota student who was reported missing Sunday morning. Police say Austin Ray Retterath, age 19, was last seen in the area of East River Road and Franklin Avenue. Investigators say they are concerned for his safety. Retterath is about 6’2” and 160 pounds with blonde hair. He was last wearing a blue T-shirt, dark shorts, and white shoes.”

In the Pioneer Press, Frederick Melo writes: “When Ramsey County project managers first sat down with members of the St. Anthony Park Community Council to discuss road improvements along Cleveland Avenue, plans called for the removal of 55 trees from the public right-of-way. That was in 2018 and 2019, and the numbers of trees destined to come down have since tripled. In mid-May, the county will begin removing the first of 160 trees from a mile-long stretch of Cleveland to ready the street for reconstruction from Como Avenue to Larpenteur Avenue.”

David Schuman reports for WCCO-TV: “The City of Minneapolis is expected to take an important step Monday toward honoring the late, great Prince. A proposal to add a commemorative ‘Prince Rogers Nelson Way’ street sign outside the iconic First Avenue club is expected to be recommended for approval to the city council.”

The AP reports: “Jordan Kyrou and David Perron each scored twice, Jordan Binnington made 28 saves in his first start this postseason and the St. Louis Blues beat the Minnesota Wild 5-2 on Sunday to even the best-of-seven Western Conference series at 2-2.”

