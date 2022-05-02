Political ‘giant’ Mondale celebrated at memorial service

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

WCCO-TV’s Esme Murphy and the AP report: “President Joe Biden gathered with other dignitaries in Minneapolis on Sunday to remember former Vice President Walter Mondale at a memorial service that his family delayed for a year due to the pandemic. Mondale died in April 2021 at age 93. … During Sunday’s service at the University of Minnesota’s Northrop Auditorium, Biden described Mondale as a ‘one of the great giants in American history’ and ‘among the greatest of all Americans.’”

The AP reports: “The Minnesota Department of Health said it’s investigating several severe cases of hepatitis among children and has reported the cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC continues to investigate cases of the sudden liver disease in nearly 200 children that has health authorities in several countries racing to find answers. …The cases have no known connection, although a link with a virus that can cause colds is being investigated. M Health Fairview reported two cases to MDH, which involve an infant and a two-year-old.”

Also from the Star Tribune, Kim Hyatt writes: “Amazon workers walked out of a Shakopee warehouse Friday night, seeking higher wages and time off for Eid, the Muslim holiday marking the end of Ramadan. In a video shared by the Awood Center, a Minneapolis organization supporting East African communities, a crowd gathered outside the 885,000-square-foot warehouse with signage to express their demands. … Eid begins Sunday evening and ends Monday evening. It’s celebrated with a feast to break a holy month of fasting from sunup to sundown throughout Ramadan.”

Devin Ramey reports for KARE 11: “An inmate at the Anoka County Jail was pronounced dead after deputies found him unresponsive in his cell, officials say. According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, on April 28 at about 1 a.m., deputies found a male inmate unresponsive in his cell. EMS assistance was requested, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene after life-saving measures were performed.”

In the Star Tribune, Eder Campuzano reports, “As Americans grapple with rates of inflation unseen since the 1980s, increased costs are taking a toll on Minnesota’s public schools. District leaders say that in addition to the increased costs for fuel and groceries, supply-chain disruptions are also causing headaches for department heads. In the Anoka-Hennepin school district, officials say they can’t offer tater tot hot dish because of how much more it costs to purchase the ingredients. Osseo district officials say they’ve similarly had to alter their menus, an exercise familiar to families who have seen the price for a carton of eggs nearly double over the last year.”

At KSTP-TV Ben Henry says, “Allina Health is bringing back a lifesaving service with its free skin cancer screenings after a pause because of the pandemic. The appointments are part of Melanoma Monday, a time to stress the importance of screening for melanoma during Skin Cancer Awareness Month. Allina Health said appointments are fully booked. … Skin cancer is 95% curable when detected early, according to Allina Health. The health care system said Minnesota has one of the highest rates of melanoma in the nation, and it’s also one of the states that has seen both an increase in melanoma cases and death rates.”

For FOX 9, Rose Schmidt reports: “The North Minneapolis Pet Resource Center is a place where pet parents can get what they need to make sure their fur-ever friends don’t go hungry. The non-profit opened three years ago to support the families in north Minneapolis that were surrendering their pets just due to a lack of resources. … But the resource center itself is now suffering from a lack of resources. The supply room is empty, and the center is down to its last cans of food.”

Says Paul Best for Fox Business, “MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who was permanently suspended from Twitter last year after repeatedly making the baseless claim that former President Trump won the 2020 election, created a new account on the social media platform Sunday but was banned again just hours later. ‘Hello everybody, I’M BACK ON TWITTER. My only account is @MikeJLindell! Please RT and FOLLOW to SPREAD THE WORD,’ Lindell tweeted shortly before noon. A Twitter spokesperson told Fox Business around 5:00 p.m. that Lindell’s new account had been ‘permanently suspended for violating the Twitter Rules on ban evasion.’”

