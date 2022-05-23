POST board pursues new reforms to discipline bad cops

Randy Furst at the Star Tribune reports the Minnesota Board of Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) approved new rules this spring that would allow the board to revoke the license of an officer who violates its conduct guidelines, whether or not the officer has been charged or convicted of a crime.

Dana Thiede at KARE-11 is reporting that St. Paul police are investigating a burglary and associated damage done at the Dawah Mosque in St. Paul early Saturday. Mosque officials say a white male was caught on surveillance video breaking into the mosque and stealing an estimated $20,000 worth of construction tools. Doors and other fixtures were also damaged in the burglary.

Catharine Richert at MPR News delves into the history of housing covenants in Rochester. New research makes it clear how the founders of Mayo Clinic — a giant in Minnesota and Rochester, viewed globally as a force for good — played a role perpetuating practices that favored all-white neighborhoods.

Mike Max at WCCO talks with former Minneapolis Schools superintendent Bernadeia Johnson about her diagnosis of stage 5 kidney disease.

Via Mark Kennedy at the Associated Press, the March 30, 1985, Prince and The Revolution concert at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York, will be released June 3 in a variety of formats, including digital streaming platforms, a three-LP vinyl version, a two-CD version and a Blu-ray of the concert film.

Bring Me the News, per Southwest Voices, is reporting the Urban Outfitters apparel store on Hennepin Avenue in Uptown will close next month.