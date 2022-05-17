Report: Little progress made in reducing assaults against Native American women

Dan Gunderson at MPR News writes about a new Amnesty International USA report that finds little progress has been made in reducing the rate of sexual violence against Native American women since an earlier report in 2007. Tarah Demant from Amnesty: “At least 56 percent of Native women have experienced sexual violence, and at least one in three have experienced rape, which is 2.2 times more likely than non-Hispanic white women.”

Christa Lawler at the Star Tribune is reporting the St. Louis County Board unanimously voted to declare a local state of emergency on Tuesday morning in response to road washouts and drainage backups.

Christine Schuster at Bring Me the News is reporting Minnesota attorney general candidate Doug Wardlow will challenge Republican-endorsed Jim Schultz in a primary. Wardlow is facing blowback from state and local party leaders for breaking his promise to honor the party’s endorsement after he failed to beat Schultz at Friday’s endorsement convention.

Jay Kolls at KSTP covered Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s denouncement of a flyer circulating through south Minneapolis. The flyer, which states “You Sweep, We Strike,” is directed at city employees and equipment taking part in clearing homeless encampments.

Hibah Ansari at Sahan Journal has the story of Somali musician Aar Maanta, a mother of two children diagnosed with autism and her work seeing that autism is represented accurately in the media and in her community. She is part of a group of medical professionals, people with autism, and parents that have been leading efforts to come up with positive terms to talk about autism and neurodiversity in Somali.

Alicia Lewis at KARE-11 interviews Tosha Anderson, a Minnesota mom who created a “Formula Finder” Facebook group to assist parents in finding infant formula during the current shortage.

WCCO shows us a new mural celebrating Minnesota Lynx legend Sylvia Fowles. It can be found at Modist Brewing in the North Loop.

Jay Boller at Racket does a deep dive into Elmer the Elm Tree, the Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board tree mascot for over 42 years.