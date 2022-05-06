Twin Cities to host 2026 Special Olympics USA games

Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday that the Twin Cities will host the 2026 Special Olympics USA games. Walz made the announcement at a news conference at Huntington Bank Stadium. Walz said it will be the single largest sporting event to take place in the U.S. in 2026 and will showcase the state’s commitment to inclusion and “that every single can person can thrive,” according to Randy Furst at the Star Tribune.

Rob Olson at FOX9 has the story of how Twin Cities doctors are helping treat wounded Ukrainian soldiers and civilians … via Zoom.

Adam Uren at Bring Me the News has a story about a motorcyclist hitting a Metro Transit bus on Thursday evening in Minneapolis. The cyclist left the scene and rode to 35th Street East and Minnehaha, where he ran a red light and struck a passenger vehicle. He later died at a hospital.

Abe Asher at Sahan Journal has the story of Imam Abdirahman Aden Kariye being detained by TSA agents in Seattle, prompting him to miss leading the Eid prayer Monday at Dar Al Farooq mosque in Bloomington. Imam Abdirahman said he has been targeted for years with heightened security measures while traveling domestically and internationally. The frequency and intensity of those security measures has made domestic travel a challenge.

Apple Valley baker Ann Alaboud, well known for winning “Cake Wars” on the Food Network, has closed her bakery two weeks after opening following a diagnosis of stage 4 stomach cancer, via Marielle Mohs at WCCO.

Jana Hollingsworth at the Star Tribune is reporting that Ely radio station WELY is set to leave the air June 1 if a buyer cannot be found.

Current morning host Jill Riley has an interview with Police drummer Stewart Copeland, whose composition, “Satan’s Fall,” will be performed by VocalEssence on May 8.

On Monday, the Minneapolis Planning Commission is expected to vote on a street sign along 1st Avenue, between 7th and 8th streets north downtown. The sign will read “Prince Rogers Nelson Way,” via WCCO.