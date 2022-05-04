U.S. Attorney for Minnesota announces effort to combat carjackings, gun crimes

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

This from Matt Sepic at MPR, “Minnesota’s top federal prosecutor pledged to make carjacking and other violent crime the primary focus of his office. U.S. Attorney Andy Luger said at a news conference in Minneapolis on Tuesday that in cooperation with multiple law enforcement agencies, all suspected carjackers in Minnesota 18 and older will now face federal charges that carry long prison sentences. … According to the city’s online crime dashboard, 655 carjackings were reported in Minneapolis in 2021. There have been 164 so far this year, a 12 percent increase over the same time in 2021.”

Katie Galioto writes in the Star Tribune: “St. Paul cannot keep charging individual property owners for routine maintenance of streets abutting their property, a Ramsey County district judge has ruled. The decision Monday could leave the city with a multimillion-dollar hole in its budget, raising conversations similar to those that followed a 2016 Minnesota Supreme Court ruling that forced St. Paul to overhaul the way it funds street upkeep. That ruling led to a 20% property tax increase in 2018, when the city shifted about $20 million in street maintenance costs from assessment bills to tax bills.”

Dana Ferguson of the Duluth News Tribune writes, “Regional Planned Parenthood officials on Tuesday, May 3, said they would help patients access abortion services in other states if the procedures were outlawed in North Dakota and South Dakota later this year. A day after Politico released a leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion calling for overturning the 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, organization leaders said they expect Minnesota clinics could see a 10 to 25 percent increase in demand for abortion services in Minnesota if the case is returned to the states. An official ruling overturning Roe v. Wade would trigger laws in North Dakota and South Dakota immediately making abortion illegal.”

A Star Tribune story by Paul Walsh says, “A 31-year-old man was charged Tuesday with leaving a loaded gun among many firearms in his downtown Minneapolis apartment, where his 12-year-old son accidentally shot his 10-year-old brother to death. Brandon L. Mayberry was charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree manslaughter in connection with the death on April 15 of Amare Rashaun Mayberry-Campbell at the apartment in the 300 block of Hennepin Avenue. A warrant has been issued for Mayberry’s arrest.”

Article continues after advertisement

WCCO-TV reports: “A teenager is in serious condition after he was shot several times Tuesday evening near a busy Brooklyn Park intersection. Police say officers were called to the area of Brooklyn Boulevard and Regent Avenue on a report of a shooting at about 6 p.m. They arrived to find an injured 19-year-old man, who was taken to a local hospital. Witnesses told police that ‘numerous people were involved in this incident,’ all of whom fled the area before officers arrived.”

For Patch William Bornhoft says, “The Minneapolis Park Board will host a public hearing Wednesday to discuss the proposed name for the city’s newest park, located at 2905 4th Street Southeast in the Prospect Park neighborhood. The park board acquired the land in 2019. It fills a ‘park gap’ in an area where there is rapid residential and commercial development, park officials said. The name, ‘Bridal Veil Gardens,’ has been nominated for the new park. Bridal Veil Gardens was one of the most popular names submitted when the city collected ideas from the community.”

Also from WCCO-TV: “An annual ranking of the top parks in the nation is out, and once again, Twin Cities parks rank high. There was a bit of a surprise this year, though. Minneapolis has dropped in the rankings again. The city is now at number five. St. Paul maintained its second-place spot, and Washington, D.C., came in first. Just two years ago, that honor went to Minneapolis. The Trust for Public Land — the group behind the rankings — said the reason for Minneapolis’ drop is because the other cities in the top five made larger strides to improve their parks.”

The Wisconsin State Journal reports: “Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said during a video interview that it ‘may be true’ that COVID-19 vaccines cause AIDS. Johnson’s comments came after Attorney Todd Callender, a vaccine opponent, told the Oshkosh Republican that COVID-19 “shots caused vaccine-induced AIDS. They purposefully gave people AIDS. … The AIDS claim is false, according to independent fact-checkers. The COVID-19 vaccines do not compromise the body’s immune system, but rather stimulate it to recognize and more easily defend against the disease, which has killed nearly 1 million Americans.”