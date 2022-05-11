Unionization effort gains traction at Target

Anne D’Innocenzio writes for the AP: “Workers at a Target store in Christiansburg, Virginia, filed paperwork Tuesday with federal labor regulators to hold a union election, joining a wave of union organizing at other retailers around the country. Workers at the store, which employs about 100, are seeing their pay not keeping pace with surging costs for basics like food and rent, said Adam Ryan, who has been working at the Christiansburg store for five years and founded Target Workers Unite in 2019. He also noted employees feel like they are having to do too many tasks, from filling online orders to unloading trucks.”

Says the Star Tribune’s Patrick Kennedy, “The former CEO of UnitedHealth Group realized $142.2 million last year in what might be the biggest ever compensation package for a Minnesota-based public company. The pay for David Wichmann, who left the company in February 2021 after 17 years, was primarily in previously issued equity awards accumulated through his tenure that he elected to exercise or vested during 2021. Wichmann made $42.1 million in 2020 and $52.1 million in 2019.”

Mara H. Gottfried writes in the Pioneer Press: “A man slashed his girlfriend’s throat in downtown St. Paul Monday night, critically injuring her, according to police. It happened on the light-rail platform outside Union Station and officers responded at 7:50 p.m. Police found a bystander holding a pink fleece jacket to the woman’s wound because she was bleeding profusely, said Steve Linders, a police spokesman. Paramedics took the woman, who is in her 40s, to Regions Hospital for treatment for life-threatening injuries, which she is expected to survive, according to Linders.”

FOX 9’s Nick Longworth says: “Former GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan claims she was threatened while door-to-door campaigning in Faribault on Tuesday. According to police, at approximately 5:25 p.m. Faribault officers were dispatched to a threats complaint. The victim identified herself as Jennifer Carnahan and told officers that she was going door-to-door campaigning for Minnesota’s First Congressional District the seat her husband Jim Hagedorn held until his death on February 18 at the age of 59 from stage four kidney cancer. Carnahan resigned as GOP Chairwoman in August 2021 following criticism after the arrest of close friend and big donor Tony Lazzaro on child sex trafficking charges.”

Matt Sepic reports for MPR: “A federal jury on Tuesday convicted a man who volunteered for a 2020 DFL state senate campaign of lying during an investigation into absentee ballot fraud. After a day of testimony, the jury of 10 women and two men took just 40 minutes to convict Muse Mohamud Mohamed of two counts of making false statements to a grand jury. Prosecutors said that Mohamed, who worked on DFL State Sen. Omar Fateh’s primary campaign, sent absentee ballots to the Minneapolis elections office on behalf of three people. In September and October, Mohamed told a grand jury investigating election fraud that the three filled out the ballots themselves, even though evidence presented at trial showed that they had not.”

Also in the Pioneer Press, Josh Verges writes: “St. Paul property owners can expect to pay a little more than usual for school district construction projects in the coming years as the district rebuilds and renovates amid declining enrollment. When the school board committed to a dramatic increase in facilities spending in 2016, the goal was to raise taxes every year by about $30 for the average homeowner. But over the next four years, the average annual increase should be around $40, according to a presentation to the school board Tuesday. By 2026, the district projects it will tax local property owners around $78 million to pay off construction debt, up from $33 million in 2016. Total outstanding debt is projected to be $860 million in 2026, up from $393 million a decade prior.”

Also in the Star Tribune: “‘That’s my program,’ said Bill Pagel of Hibbing, America’s most obsessive Bob Dylan collector. ‘No, that’s my program,’ interjected his Greenwich Village rival Mitch Blank. The two friends are both right: Pagel’s program for Dylan’s first London concert and Blank’s program for the 1964 Newport Folk Festival share a display case at the Bob Dylan Center, the new museum that opened Tuesday in Tulsa. Offering history, context and priceless keepsakes for casual fans and serious researchers alike, the Dylan Center sheds light on the elusive Minnesota bard but ultimately lets music lovers decide what his songs are all about.”

The AP and KARE 11 report: “Vladimir Tarasenko broke out for the St. Louis Blues with a well-timed natural hat trick, putting the Minnesota Wild in real trouble. Afterward, Tarasenko tried to shrug off the significance of his feat — with the singular focus of a player who was a major part of the run to the Stanley Cup championship three years ago. Tarasenko had three goals in the third period to pry open a tied game and series, and the Blues pushed the Wild to the edge of elimination with a 5-2 victory in Game 5 on Tuesday night.”

