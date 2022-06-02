Another member of far-right ‘Boogaloo Bois’ sentenced on terrorism charges

At MPR, Matt Sepic reports, “A federal judge in Minneapolis on Wednesday sentenced another member of a far-right extremist group to prison on terrorism charges. Benjamin Ryan Teeter, 24, of Hampstead, N.C. got on the FBI’s radar after he and Michael Robert Solomon, 32, of New Brighton, Minn. showed up with guns at protests in Minneapolis two years ago that followed the police murder of George Floyd. Teeter and Solomon were part of the Boogaloo Bois, a loose-knit organization that hopes to foment civil war in the U.S. The men each pleaded guilty to supporting a foreign terrorist organization after trying to sell weapons to a member of Hamas who turned out to be an FBI informant. U.S. District Judge Michael Davis sentenced Teeter to four years in prison. ”

At KSTP-TV Krystal Frasier says, “A father and son learned their fate Wednesday after pleading guilty to charges connected to the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riot. Daryl and Daniel Johnson will each serve time in prison, as well as restitution. Daniel is from Austin, Minnesota, and Daryl is from St. Ansgar, Iowa. Daryl, who is the father, will serve 30 days in prison and pay $2,000 in restitution. Daniel, the son, will serve four months in prison and also pay $2,000 in restitution. A judge said he gave Daniel more time in prison due to his criminal history and felt his actions were more egregious.”

In the Star Tribune, Randy Johnson reports, “Marion Barber III, a star running back for the Gophers from 2001-04 who later played six seasons for the Dallas Cowboys, has died, the NFL team announced Wednesday. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram, citing multiple sources, reported that Barber, 38, was found dead in his Frisco, Texas, apartment on Wednesday. The cause of Barber’s death was unknown, the Star-Telegram reported. A Frisco police spokesperson told the newspaper that ‘officers were out on a welfare concern, but we are unable to provide any further information at this time.’”

KARE 11’s Eva Andersen reports: “After seven long years of planning, fundraising, and securing the location, Thursday, the Crown our Prince mural initiative is excited to unveil a massive mural of the groundbreaking Minnesota native in the heart of the downtown theater district. The 100 foot-tall mural, painted by Miami-based muralist Hiero Veiga, depicts portraits taken of Prince at three separate points in his career. It sits at 1st Avenue and 8th Street, on the side of parking Ramp A. … Thursday evening at 7 p.m., the mural will be unveiled at a Purple Block Party. The event is free and open to the public and will feature live music, food trucks, a ceremony recognizing the work that went into bringing the mural downtown, and a lightshow.”

Dan Kraker reports for MPR: “Calling himself a ‘visionary leader’ who has done more for his community ‘in the past five and a half years than the previous 20,’ embattled Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson said Wednesday he would not resign over multiple allegations of conflict of interest. … Swanson’s announcement sets the stage for a recall election, likely in August, after petitioners gathered more than 500 valid voter signatures to put Swanson’s fate on the ballot. … Swanson first came under fire in January when the Duluth News Tribune reported on his involvement in a proposal to build an underwater hotel in Lake Superior …. Since then there have been several additional accusations that Swanson blurred the lines between his role as mayor and his family’s private business pursuits.”

Rose Schmidt reports for FOX 9: “As consumers are noticing higher food and gas prices, food shelves are feeling that impact just as much. At Keystone Community Services, the shelves are emptier than ever, and the demand for their services continues to increase. President and CEO Mary McKeown is calling it ‘the perfect storm.’ … The St. Paul food shelf is serving more than double the number of families from last year. McKeown said there has been an increase in households every month since August 2021.”

Neal Justin reports in the Star Tribune: “The shake-ups continue at Minnesota Public Radio. This time it’s the departure of MPR News managing editor Sarah Glover, who lasted just a little more than 13 months in the job. Glover, a former president for the National Association of Black Journalists, will become vice president for news and civic dialogue at WHYY, the public radio station in Philadelphia. Before coming to St. Paul, Glover had spent decades in Philadelphia, tackling a variety of jobs in print and TV newsrooms.”

Says Josh Skluzacek at KSTP-TV, “A Minneapolis man is facing more than a half-dozen charges of state lottery fraud. Michael Kenneth Small, 38, is charged with eight counts of state lottery fraud. A criminal complaint states that two people pulled up to Winner Gas Station in New Brighton at around 5:15 a.m. on Jan. 20. It goes on to say one person then smashed a window with a wrench, went inside and stole several lottery tickets before the two people left. Since the Minnesota Lottery tracks where each ticket is sold and redeemed, it was able to determine that Small and another man allegedly tried to redeem additional stolen lottery tickets at seven St. Paul locations on Jan. 20.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Susan Du says, “Philip Schwartz, a housing inspector who lives in south Minneapolis, swapped his SUV for a pilot e-bike last June. He pedaled all through the winter, and this year the city equipped his division at work with a fleet of e-bikes to take on their daily rounds through the city’s dense neighborhoods. There are five of the bikes so far. … Regulatory Services’ five Rad Power e-bikes cost approximately $12,000 in total. They can reach any property in the city and go as fast as 20 miles per hour, the limit for residential streets and parkways.”

For DakotaNewsNow.com Austin Goss says, “South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will not run for re-election in 2022, regardless of the outcome of his Senate impeachment trial. … Ravnsborg’s tenure as Attorney General has been marred by a September 2020 crash where he struck and killed pedestrian Joe Boever with his car near Highmore. He later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges that did not find him criminally responsible for Boever’s death. The South Dakota House of Representatives impeached him in April over the incident and the events that followed.”

