Brooklyn Center reaches settlement with family of Daunte Wright

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

This, from Tim Harlow at the Star Tribune, “The city of Brooklyn Center has reached a monetary settlement with the family of Daunte Wright, the Black man who was killed by police during a traffic stop last year. The city has agreed to pay $3.25 million and to change policies and police officer training when it comes to making traffic stops for equipment violations that do not interfere with the safety of the driver, passenger or members of the community, according to a statement from lawyers representing Wright’s family released Tuesday night.”

For the Forum News Service, Alex Derosier writes: “As the U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, Minnesota’s attorney general says women who travel to the state seeking an abortion will be protected from lawsuits and prosecution. Addressing reporters in St. Paul, Attorney General Keith Ellison said Tuesday he will intervene in action by states where abortion is illegal against anyone seeking abortions in Minnesota. While no state currently has an abortion travel ban on the books, lawmakers in states with restrictive abortion laws have floated such restrictions.”

In the Pioneer Press, Josh Verges reports: “The St. Paul school board on Tuesday approved $909 million in planned spending for the upcoming school year as the district closes five schools in response to falling enrollment, expands opportunities for career exploration and starts covering student meal costs for middle- and upper-income families. The largest component of the budget, the $563 million general fund, which pays for instruction and support services, comes in at $8.3 million smaller than last year’s. That decrease is driven by the anticipated loss of 1,877 students — nearly 6 percent of total enrollment — plus reduced revenue tied to family incomes as fewer students sign up for federal meal subsidies.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Stephen Montemayor says, “Attorneys for a Minneapolis GOP political donor facing federal sex trafficking charges allege that law enforcement improperly listened in on privileged jail phone conversations between the man and his lawyers. Anton ‘Tony’ Lazzaro has been held in Sherburne County Jail since August 2021 while awaiting trial on 10 counts of child sex trafficking charges. Daniel Gerdts, an attorney for Lazzaro, asked U.S. District Court Judge Patrick Schiltz to dismiss the indictment or ‘impose other appropriate sanctions,’ which could include barring agents, prosecutors or staff aware of the calls’ contents from further involvement in the case.”

Derosier also reports for the Forum News Service, “The Democratic Party has chosen Minnesota as a finalist to host an early presidential primary as party leadership reassesses which states hold the early electoral contests that can end up shaping the major parties’ nominees for the nation’s highest office. … Minnesota’s next presidential primary is scheduled to take place on March 5, 2024, but that could change after a key body of the DNC is set to meet in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday and Thursday, June 22 and 23.”

Jon Collins reports for MPR: “The state trial of two former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting in George Floyd’s killing has been rescheduled for this fall. J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao are now scheduled to go to trial on Oct. 24. The state trial has been repeatedly delayed as they faced federal charges for violating Floyd’s civil rights. It was supposed to start earlier this month, but Judge Peter Cahill postponed it until Jan. 5, saying that would improve prospects for a fair trial.”

A Bring Me The News story says, “Brooklyn Park police are investigating an attempted kidnapping of a 3-year-old child Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened inside McDonald’s in the 1400 block of 85th Avenue around 1:15 p.m. According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, a 911 caller said a man had grabbed her 3-year-old child and ‘indicated he was going to take the child’. The suspect allegedly stole a cell phone from the child and fled the business on a bicycle after the child screamed, police stated.”

Another WCCO-TV story says, “Minnesota health officials report another 1,531 cases of COVID-19 and five deaths in the state. Case growth are continuing to hold in a statistical plateau, hovering at 25.8 cases per 100,000 residents. That’s still above the ‘high-risk’ threshold, which is drawn at 10 cases. Hospitalizations have also held steady for weeks, now logging 9 cases per 100,000 residents. In all, the state has seen nearly 1.54 million COVID-19 cases since March 2020, of which more than 77,000 were reinfections. A total of 12,749 Minnesotans have died due to the virus.”

In the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Molly Beck and Lawrence Andrea report, “Minutes before Congress was set to begin certification of Joe Biden’s victory on Jan. 6, 2021, an aide for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson told former Vice President Mike Pence’s staff that Johnson wanted to hand-deliver to Pence votes from Republicans in Wisconsin and Michigan who posed as fake presidential electors for Donald Trump.… The exchange offers a new glimpse into the Oshkosh Republican’s involvement in Trump’s effort to stop the certification of the 2020 election, a campaign to overturn the election results fueled by Trump’s false claims of election fraud that triggered an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The evidence presented Tuesday once again showed that Wisconsin — one of seven states Biden won where groups of Republicans gathered as false presidential electors — was at the center of efforts to overturn the election.”