Excessive heat warning in effect for Twin Cities metro

The Pioneer Press reports: “Stifling heat and humidity will descend on southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin on Tuesday. A heat advisory has been posted for that area. In the more heavily developed seven-county Twin Cities metropolitan area, an excessive heat warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 103 are expected in the metro area. … More than 100 million Americans are being warned to stay indoors if possible as high temperatures and humidity settle in over states stretching through parts of the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes and east to the Carolinas.”

Says Jeremiah Jacobson for KARE-TV, “Several Minneapolis schools will move to an e-learning day on Tuesday due to excessive heat in the weather forecast. The heat index is scheduled to rise above 100 on Tuesday. The district said school buildings that are not full air-conditioned will have e-learning.”

The AP Reports: “The Minnesota Department of Health has taken control of a care facility in Pine Island because a growing list of unpaid bills could threaten critical services for its residents. The Ramsey County District Court in St. Paul recently granted a temporary order that allows the state to protect residents at the Pine Haven Care Center while operations and management issues are sorted out. State health officials have arranged for Pathway Health, a management organization, to stabilize the southeastern Minnesota facility’s operations, support its staff and make sure residents receive quality care. Pine Haven has 52 residents and is licensed for 70 beds.”

Also in the Pioneer Press, Frederick Melo writes: “In no uncertain terms, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and the city attorney’s office have informed Waste Management that the company’s residential trash and subscription yard waste services have failed to live up to expectations for months. Garbage bags have gone uncollected with bins overflowing while fines piling up for hundreds of missed pick-ups. Problems appear to have proliferated in November, but repeated attempts to get the city’s primary residential trash hauler to make up for failed collections have been unsuccessful, according to the mayor. … The city has already assessed $81,200 in liquidated damages to the Houston, Texas-based trash hauler, which is the largest waste management company in the nation.”

This from KSTP-TV: “Child endangerment charges have been filed against the parents of a 3-year-old boy shot in the abdomen in north Minneapolis earlier this month. Police were initially called to North Memorial Medical Center at around 8:45 p.m. June 5 after they received a report that a 3-year-old boy with an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound had arrived at the hospital with his parents. … A search warrant for the home at which the shooting was reported was obtained and officers found a discharged cartridge casing in the master bedroom, a bullet on the floor, a black shoulder holster with a 10 mm magazine, an extended magazine, a drum magazine for .40 calibers, a gun safe, a Glock gun box with a magazine containing 10 mm ammunition, a plastic fireman holster, and a Smith and Wesson handgun with a live round in the chamber and a magazine with additional rounds.”

In the Star Tribune, Joy Summers and Sharyn Jackson write, “Sean Sherman and Dana Thompson, the proprietors of the groundbreaking Minneapolis restaurant Owamni, won the highly competitive national honor of Best New Restaurant at the James Beard Awards on Monday night in Chicago. The category recognizes a restaurant that ‘opened in 2020 or 2021 that already demonstrates excellence in cuisine and hospitality and seems likely to make a significant impact in years to come.’”

KARE 11’s Jennifer Hoff reports: “Fans of a popular drive-in movie theater are wondering whether it will ever open this season — or at all. Vali-Hi is the last remaining one of its kind in the area. As of now, its website doesn’t list any showings and the phone number that’s listed just keeps ringing. Jim Trost lives nearby and said the location drew him to buy a home there in February.”

Ross Raihala writes in the Pioneer Press: “Minneapolis meteorologist Eric Ahasic opened his second week on ‘Jeopardy!’ Monday with yet another blowout win of $26,800, bringing his six-day total to $160,601. Host Mayim Bialik opened the show by ticking off Ahasic’s accomplishments thus far. He has averaged 24 correct responses per game, found 13 of the 15 available Daily Doubles and won enough money to ensure his win in four of five games. ‘These are the performance stats of a potential superchampion,’ Bialik announced.”

