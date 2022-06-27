First monkeypox case reported in Minnesota

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Jeremy Olson at the Star Tribune has a story on the Minnesota Department of Health’s announcement that a Twin Cities man is currently receiving outpatient treatment for a monkeypox infection that likely occurred during travel to Europe. The man did not appear to have any close contacts in Minnesota that present high risks of spreading the virus to others.

Tim Nelson at MPR News is reporting the Twin Cities-based Animal Humane Society has received a $6 million estate bequest from longtime volunteers Steven Nordberg and Betsy McDonald. The gift is the largest in the organization’s history.

Jane McClure at the Monitor is reporting the Hamline Midway Library will be demolished and replaced with a new structure for $5.8 million. Preservationists criticized the decision and what they saw as a lack of public input.

The Associated Press, via KARE-11, is reporting that Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson will leave his job this week, reportedly for the same role at Louisiana State University.

Joe Nelson at Bring Me the News is reporting Twin Cities radio personality Andrew Lee died unexpectedly over the weekend. Lee’s morning co-host at AM 1130 KTLK, Jon Justice, made the announcement from a hospital room at the University of Minnesota where he’s recovering from open-heart surgery.

The Star Tribune has republished a New York Times essay by Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Tina Smith about the Supreme Court decision to revoke Roe. v. Wade: “We both lived in an America where abortion was illegal. A nation in which infections and other complications destroyed lives. A nation in which unplanned pregnancies derailed careers and livelihoods. A nation in which some women took their own lives rather than continue pregnancies they could not bear.”

Shelley Stridsberg at KARE-11 notes the Aliveness Project, Walgreens, and Greater Than AIDS are teaming up for free and confidential HIV testing at three Minneapolis locations today.