General Mills’ profit soars after repeatedly raising its prices

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Brooks Johnson at the Star Tribune has a piece on General Mills’ fourth-quarter $822 million profit report, despite selling less. The company passed on its own higher inflation costs to its retail customers, which then passed the price increases onto shoppers.

Jennifer Mayerle at WCCO has a report on homicide clearance rates in Minneapolis taking a nosedive. As the national average hovers at a historic low around 50%, Minneapolis plummeted below that in 2018, bottoming out at 38% in 2020.

Roshan Abraham at Next City has a story on some north Minneapolis tenants putting their rent into escrow, a process by which courts accept rent rather than landlords and then pay it back to tenants if repairs are not made.

Ginna Roe at KSTP talks with Cheryl Thiede, president of the Eau Claire-based Options Fund, on their work connecting women to abortion resources and funding.

Article continues after advertisement

Jennifer Hoff at KARE-11 has a positive report from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture stating 64% of this year’s corn is either good or excellent and soybeans are sitting at 61%.

Tommy Wiita at Bring Me the News is reporting former Sen. Al Franken is bringing his “The Only Former U.S. Senator Currently on Tour” stand-up tour to Acme Comedy Company in August.

The city of Minneapolis spoofs Billy Joel’s 1989 hit “We Didn’t Start the Fire” to promote their compost carts:

In awe of the effort that went into making this composting promo. 10/10, good work Minneapolis social media people. pic.twitter.com/wS9dNmTa5M — Alex (@mplsalex) June 28, 2022

Crime blotter:

BURNSVILLE: Assault, boat-jacking report – Crystal Lake – A 911 caller reports a kayaker assaulted someone on board a red pontoon and reportedly fled in the pontoon toward Picnic Island. Suspect described as a white male, mid-30s, wearing a dark shirt, grey shorts and green hat. — MN CRIME | Police/Fire/EMS (@MN_CRIME) June 29, 2022