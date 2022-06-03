Gregory Ulrich convicted on all charges for Allina clinic shooting

At MPR, Matt Sepic says, “A jury in Wright County Thursday took about six hours to convict Gregory Ulrich on all charges in a mass shooting last year at an Allina Health clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota. Jurors found the 68-year-old guilty of 11 counts in all, including first-degree murder in the death of a staff member. Ulrich shot five people Feb. 9, 2021 and set off three pipe bombs. Medical assistant Lindsay Overbay, 37, died of a gunshot wound. Four other clinic staffers survived but suffered serious injuries.”

Says Jeremy Olson in the Star Tribune, “Minnesotans wanting more at-home COVID-19 tests can place a second free order online through the state. Gov. Tim Walz announced the new testing option on Thursday, having previously urged Minnesotans to check their COVID-19 status if they have symptoms or before any family gatherings or group events.”

FOX 9’s Tom Lyden reports: “Mayor Jacob Frey is nominating Barret Lane for another term as director of the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) despite scathing criticism of the city’s response to civil unrest after the murder of George Floyd. … But an after-action report by the risk management firm Hillard Heintze released in March gave a brutal assessment of the city’s response to 10 days of looting, arson, and vandalism that cost $500 million in damages to 1,500 businesses. Much of the report’s criticism fell on the Minneapolis police (MPD) and fire departments (MFD) and the failure to follow established rules and protocols for command and control in emergency response. And while the report never mentions Lane by name it describes OEM as missing in action during much of the unrest.”

Dan Kraker reports for MPR: “Homes are flooding, docks are under 5 to 6 feet of water, propane tanks are floating in the water and roads and campsites are closed on Rainy Lake along the Canadian border as residents continue to battle rising floodwaters, with no relief in immediate sight. Fueled by a heavy winter snowpack, a late ice-out, and drenching spring rains, water levels have soared in the Rainy River basin, which flows northwest from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area, to Lake Vermilion near Ely and Tower, to the huge border lakes surrounding Voyageurs National Park and beyond.”

This from the Star Tribune’s Kim Hyatt, “Days after a big storm knocked down branches and many homeowners fired up their lawn mowers for the first time since No Mow May, residents in at least seven metro cities — including St. Paul — have learned their garbage hauler has stopped taking yard waste. Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had halted yard waste service in Robbinsdale and Stillwater, due to staffing issues. Later in the day, it added Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul and Vadnais Heights to that list, and said more cities could see suspended service.”

The AP and MPR’s Melissa Olson report, “Pope Francis has appointed a Los Angeles auxiliary bishop with a large social media following to lead a southern Minnesota diocese. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops announced Thursday that Francis has appointed Bishop Robert E. Barron to lead the Diocese of Winona-Rochester. He will replace 76-year-old Bishop John Quinn, who has decided to resign. An installation Mass is scheduled for July 29.”

Mary Divine writes in the Pioneer Press: “The Mahtomedi Planning Commission on Wednesday night voted 4-3 to recommend approval of plans for a three-story apartment complex on the site of the former Lakeside Club, which was featured in the movie ‘Fargo.’ The planning commission had voted 6-1 in February to recommend denial of an earlier plan submitted for the site at 10 Old Wildwood Road. Officials from Hearth Development of St. Paul want to tear down the vacant building, which was shuttered in 2020, and put up a three-story market-rate apartment complex on the 4-acre site.”

The AP reports: “Minnesota Twins broadcaster Jim Kaat referred to New York Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes as “Nestor the Molester” during a broadcast Thursday, the second offensive remark in the past year by the 83-year-old Hall of Fame pitcher while calling a game. As Minnesota’s Chris Archer struck out Detroit star Miguel Cabrera, Kaat began to explain that Cortes had become one of his favorite pitchers during a breakout season with New York. Twins vice president of communications and content Dustin Morse spoke with Kaat after the broadcast about the comment. … Kaat planned to contact Cortes directly and speak with the pitcher about the situation.”

