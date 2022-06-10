Home child care providers excluded from ‘hero pay’

Adam Duxter at WCCO spoke to Cyndi Cunningham, board director for the Minnesota Childcare Provider Information Network, who says the organization had worked to make sure the estimated 8,000-9,000 home childcare providers would qualify for hero pay — but language within the program ended up excluding them: “If you’re going to ask us to stay open, put everything on the line, be essential and then us be excluded from something that we’re supposed to be included in, that is a failure on the legislative process. It’s kind of a slap in the face.”

Adam Uren at Bring Me the News reports the Brooklyn Center Police Department said officers recovered two handguns from three young men following a “disturbance” at a Brooklyn Center High School graduation ceremony on Wednesday.

Rebecca Omastiak at KSTP is reporting Northern Tier Bakery, LLC, a St. Paul Park-based company, is recalling roughly 905 pounds of ready-to-eat salad mix due to a listeria concern.

Alex V. Cipolle at Sahan Journal interviews artist Leslie Barlow, the first Black woman and woman of color to create the Minnesota State Fair’s commemorative artwork.

Wilton Jackson at Sports Illustrated reports Lynx center Sylvia Fowles suffered a cartilage injury in her right knee and will be out indefinitely.

Jim Souhan at the Star Tribune suggests former Viking player and current Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio should be benched for his comments conflating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol with protests in the wake of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Also in the Strib, Neal Justin is reporting Gia Vang, co-anchor of “KARE 11 News Sunrise,” is leaving the station. Vang is one of the country’s most high-profile Hmong-American journalists.