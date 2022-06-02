Hormel plans price hike on Jennie-O brands due to the avian flu

Brooks Johnson at the Star Tribune is reporting that Hormel said the bird flu outbreak will cause “large supply gaps” for the Jennie-O turkey brand this year. The turkey brand’s sales for the first quarter were up 16% year over year, but the quarter ended in April before the bird flu effects were felt. The outbreak this spring has claimed the lives of 38 million birds in 35 states this year, including several million in Minnesota.

Joey Peters at Sahan Journal has a story about Muslim workers at Worldwide Flight Services claiming incidents of religious discrimination. After the employees protested, they say supervisors assigned them extra tasks like cleaning bathrooms.

Via WCCO, the National Weather Service says eight tornadoes hit Minnesota during the destructive wave of Memorial Day storms.

Karen Scullin at FOX9 reports on historic flooding in Voyageurs National Park. Tawnya Schoewe with Voyageurs: “This has greatly surpassed the flood of 2014, and we’re reaching the flood levels of 1950.”

Via KSTP, the Minnesota Department of Health has reported 11 newly reported COVID-19 deaths and 475 current hospitalizations.

The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota says it is safe to use feeders as bird flu cases fall, via FOX9.

Neal Justin at the Star Tribune is reporting MPR News managing editor Sarah Glover is departing the station after 13 months.

Nick Longworth at FOX9 reports First Avenue has announced all its venues will no longer mandate proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Katy Read at the Star Tribune reports that Minneapolis chef Matthew Kempf has died of complications from an undiagnosed liver condition. During his career, Kempf worked as a chef at Goodfellow’s, Café Maude, W.A. Frost and others. He was 44.