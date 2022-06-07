Job vacancies in Minnesota soar to another record high

Kavita Kumar at the Star Tribune is reporting Minnesota had about 214,000 job openings in the fourth quarter, surpassing the previous record of 205,000 in the second quarter of 2021, according to a biannual survey released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. Job vacancies were also up 68% compared to fourth quarter of 2020.

Jonathan Ponciano at Forbes is reporting shares of Target collapsed Tuesday after the retailer announced its profits will take a hit this quarter as it ramps up discounts to cut back on rising inventory. Retailers’ first-quarter earnings reports have revealed rising costs are starting to hit company profits.

Katie Galioto at the Star Tribune is reporting that St. Paul’s city attorney has reached a settlement agreement with a former state legislator to end a defamation lawsuit that began more than four years ago. Former state Rep. John Lesch apologized last month for comments he made in 2018 about City Attorney Lyndsey Olson in a letter to Mayor Melvin Carter. Lesch said he learned that complaints against Olson that he referenced in the 2018 letter were investigated and not sustained.

Courtney Godfrey at FOX9 has a story and video showing Princeton Public School students placing their hockey sticks in a pile in a school gymnasium. An eight-year-old is seen tossing his hockey stick into the pile. The teacher quickly picks it up and throws it at him, resulting in the boy losing a tooth. The teacher was placed on administrative leave immediately following the incident and the district has since accepted her resignation.

Erin Hassanzadeh at WCCO has the story of a van being stolen in the Field neighborhood of Minneapolis. When the van’s owner tracked down the thief, the perpetrator ditched the vehicle, leaving behind their cellphone in the passenger seat.

Brooks Johnson at the Star Tribune is reporting 3M has reached a settlement with a Duluth woman who was paralyzed after being struck by a driver intoxicated from huffing 3M-made keyboard cleaner.

Lindsey Peterson at Audacy is one of many to announce Jason DeRusha will take over afternoon drive as the 3:00-6:00 p.m. host on News Talk 830 WCCO.

Bob Boilen at MPR News catches up with Duluth singer and fiddle player Gaelynn Lea, from winning the 2016 Tiny Desk Contest to writing music for the current Broadway adaptation of “Macbeth.”

Jerard Fagerberg of the Takeout shares the history of the Grape Ape, a Loon Cafe cocktail staple for thirty years.