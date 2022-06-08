Minimum wage increase starting July 1 in Minneapolis

Some Minneapolis workers will have extra cash in their pockets beginning July 1 as the minimum wage increases. The minimum wage will be $13.50 for small businesses with 100 or fewer employees and $15 for large businesses with more than 100 employees, via WCCO.

Christine Schuster at Bring Me the News is reporting CenterPoint Energy has launched a pilot project to produce “green” hydrogen and explore how the zero-carbon energy resource performs as a substitute for conventional natural gas. The company says the operation will save about 1,200 tons of carbon emissions annually.

The Associated Press via WCCO reports a 57-year-old northwestern Minnesota woman is accused of setting a curtain on fire inside a mosque. Police said the incident happened about 4:30 a.m. Sunday at the Islamic Center in East Grand Forks, Minnesota. A bystander quickly put out the fire and the damage was minimal.

Joey Peters at Sahan Journal has the story of Munira Maalimisaq, who, while a nursing student, stumbled upon the unusual concept of bringing substance-abuse treatment to mosques. While such meetings aren’t new at houses of worship in other faiths, it’s unheard of at mosques.

Article continues after advertisement

Neal Justin at the Star Tribune is reporting Minnesota Public Radio has received a $56 million anonymous cash gift, the largest in the media organization’s 55-year history. The money will go toward YourClassical, MPR’s classical music network, as well as efforts to advance new media technologies.

The city of Duluth says Police Chief Mike Tusken will announce his retirement at a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, via MPR News.

Officials say an oven fire at Bar la Grassa in Minneapolis’ North Loop neighborhood was contained Wednesday morning, via WCCO.